Jennifer Garner seems to be unaware of any Elektra appearance in the MCU's Deadpool 3 in a new interview for her new film, Family Switch.

Jennifer Garner will reprise the role of Elektra in the MCU's Deadpool 3, or so we thought. The actress played it coy when asked about reprising the role.

“I don't know what you're talking about”

In 2003's Daredevil, Garner starred alongside Ben Affleck in the film. She played Elektra and would get her own spin-off film two years later after doing 13 Going on 30 in between. The film was a flop, though, and Garner hasn't been seen in the role since.

Then, in July, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Garner was returning to play Elektra in the MCU. She will appear in Deadpool 3.

During an interview with Collider, Garner seemed unaware of what the interviewer, Steve Weintraub, was asking. “I don't know what you're talking about. What could you mean?” she replied when asked if she ever expected to don the Elektra costume again.

She then claimed that she isn't in Deadpool 3, saying “Not that I'm aware of.”

Deadpool 3 is a film full of returns. Hugh Jackman leads the way as he will reprise the role of Wolverine in the MCU film. Also returning in the film are Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapičić, and Rob Delaney.

Shawn Levy, who directed Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project, will direct Deadpool 3. Garner also starred in The Adam Project, which reunited her with 13 Going on 30 co-star Mark Ruffalo.

Jennifer Garner was promoting her new film, Family Switch, with Wednesday star Emma Myers. the film is a new body swap comedy that also features Ed Helms, Brady Noon, and Rita Moreno. The film will hit Netflix on November 30.