If Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins wants to be traded to the Dallas Cowboys, he isn’t exactly being subtle about it. Amid rumors that the Cardinals are considering moving Hopkins, the wide receiver joined a live stream with former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant Monday.

Reports from the NFL Scouting Coming in Indianapolis have said that the Cardinals have put DeAndre Hopkins on the block. It’s unknown if the Cowboys would be interested in making a trade for Hopkins, who might have just been looking to stir the pot while in Dallas.

“I keep hearing y’all say my name around here,” Hopkins said on the live stream with Bryant. “What’s up? Talk to me.”

"I keep hearing y'all say my name around here. What's up? Talk to me."@DeAndreHopkins hanging out in Dallas on @DezBryant's live stream: pic.twitter.com/3eG1i87CY9 — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) March 6, 2023

Hopkins could certainly improve the Cowboys’ receiving corps. The veteran was limited to nine games last season after serving a performance-enhancing drug suspension to start the year. Hopkins finished the 2022 campaign with 64 receptions for 717 yards.

The Cowboys could use another No. 1 caliber receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb. Lamb led the Cowboys with 1,359 yards last season. No other Dallas player reached the 600-yard mark.

Michael Gallup had 424 receiving yards in 14 games. Gallup suffered a torn ACL at the end of the 2021 season.

Hopkins has been one of the NFL’s most consistent receivers since entering the league. His suspension and a mid-season injury to Kyler Murray negatively impacted his final statistics. Hopkins caught 115 passes for 1,407 yards in 2020. It was his last season with more than 10 games played.

New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said at the NFL Combine that he wasn’t sure if Hopkins would be with Arizona for the 2023 season.