Kojima Productions is celebrating their reveal of DS2, the Death Stranding sequel, with 4 free Avatars for the PlayStation Network.

DS2 BB Pod PSN Avatar Codes

Hideo Kojima himself graced the stage at The Game Awards 2022, much to the viewers’ surprise. He went on to reveal his newest project titled DS2 – a sequel to Death Stranding. To commemorate this reveal, his Kojima Productions is giving away a special Avatar set featuring the DS2 BB Pod.

The codes for these are the following, by region:

Americas – PRKT-2QNQ-DH4X

EMEA – EHNA-6MNB-PGL5

Asia – CRBA-GKNP-J9EK

Japan – JP2J-A5NG-PT2F

Korea – 3D86-9PNF-KABQ

You can claim these on either a Web Browser via the PlayStation Store, your PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, or the PlayStation App.

Redeem on Web Browser

Go to the PlayStation Store.

Click your Avatar at the top-right of the window.

Select Redeem Codes from the drop-down menu.

from the drop-down menu. Enter the appropriate code for your region and select Redeem.

Redeem on PlayStation 5

Go to Settings, then Users and Accounts

Select Account, then Payment and Subscirptions

Select Redeem Codes and enter the appropriate code for your region.

Select Redeem.

Redeem on PlayStation 4

Go to PlayStation Store, then scroll to the bottom of the sidebar to find Redeem Codes

Enter the appropriate code for your region and select Redeem.

Redeem on the PlayStation App

Select the menu from the right side of the screen.

Select Redeem Codes.

Enter the appropriate code for your region, then select Next.

Death Stranding initially released in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, and was Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions’ first game after they split with Konami. Ports to other platforms, such as PlayStation 5 and PC, followed in a couple years after the initial release. Death Stranding was generally praised for its voice acting, soundtrack, and visuals, but its gameplay and story garnered more mixed opinions. In its lifetime, Death Stranding won multiple awards for these facets, including Best Performance by Mads Mikkelsen, and was nominated for even more. A film based on Death Stranding was also announced shortly after DS2’s reveal.

Death Stranding 2, or DS2, is currently in development for the PlayStation 5 and is heavily expected to closely mimic its predecessor’s design and gameplay.