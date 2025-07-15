Jacob Misiorowski has become one of the most thrilling young pitchers in Major League Baseball, and the Milwaukee Brewers are already thinking about securing his future with the team. Several sources suggest that the organization is expressing early interest in a possible contract extension for the 23-year-old, who just made his MLB debut and earned an All-Star selection.

With an impressive 2.81 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 25.2 innings in his first five starts, Misiorowski has undoubtedly made a mark. His fastball, which consistently clocks in over 100 mph, has left hitters in the dust—especially during a standout performance on July 8 against the Dodgers, where he struck out 12 batters in just six innings.

While the Brewers reportedly contacted the pitcher's camp earlier this season, no official deal has been struck yet. According to Francis Romero on social media, both parties are still quite far apart regarding financial details.

Misiorowski debuted his MLB on June 12, delivering five hitless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. Since then, he's had remarkable outings, including a win against Pirates ace Paul Skenes and a recent stellar performance against the Dodgers.

Milwaukee has a track record of locking up young talent early. Just last December, the club signed outfielder Jackson Chourio to an eight-year, $82 million extension before he even stepped onto a major league field, sparking speculation about the team's approach to extending contracts for other promising prospects.

Although these discussions are still in the early stages and haven't advanced much, the fact that extension talks are already on the table shows how quickly Misiorowski has risen through the ranks and how valuable he's become.

As a potential ace for the Brewers, Misiorowski is already playing a key role in the future of Milwaukee's rotation. Whether a deal is finalized now or later, this young right-hander has firmly established himself as one of the most impactful rookies in the franchise's recent history.