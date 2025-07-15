Officiating the retirement match of WWE legend Goldberg against Gunther came at a cost for referee Charles Robinson, who has taken a beating this year, suffering another injury at the hands of a Superstar.

Robinson revealed an MRI in the wake of the Goldberg-Gunther match at Saturday Night's Main Event. He thanked Goldberg for the cracked rib, though he took it like a champ.

“Never fear…I am ALL MAN and can't be kept down!” Robinson quipped in his Instagram post. “I will return for [WWE Friday Night SmackDown] next week in [San Antonio, Texas]!”

Some fans were having fun over the matter in the comments. One said, “Goldberg's final match couldn't [happen] without a man getting injured [red heart emoji].”

At the July 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, Goldberg competed in his final wrestling match in front of his hometown. While it went on longer than expected, Goldberg lost to Gunther by technical submission.

When will WWE referee Charles Robinson return from his injury?

Luckily, he appears to be okay. Robinson revealed that he will be back in the ring when Friday Night SmackDown heads to San Antonio, Texas, on July 18, 2025.

So, he will only miss a week or so of action. Robinson is a trooper. He recently got decked by John Cena during his Night of Champions matchup against CM Punk. Robinson reassured fans that he was “alive” afterward, but he did call Cena a “bastard.”

Robinson has been with WWE for decades. He started his career as a wrestler in WCW. He would later debut as a heel referee within the Alliance faction in the WWF in 2001.

The following year, Robinson joined the SmackDown brand after the Alliance disbanded. After Mike Chioda left WWE in 2020, Robinson became the company's senior referee.

He has continued to be a stalwart of WWE programming. Robinson is one of their longest-tenured talents, and he has been part of several marquee moments.