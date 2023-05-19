Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

The release date for Deep Rock Galactic’s Season 4: Critical Corruption’s is coming soon, bringing with it new enemies, equipment, missions, and more.

Deep Rock Galactic Season 4 Release Date: June 15, 2023

Deep Rock Galactic Season 4: Critical Corruption, comes out on June 15, 2023. Players can buy the base game on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. The update will also arrive in the Steam Experimental Branch in early June 2023.

Season 4 builds off of the Rockpox disease that arrived in Hoxxes IV in Season 3. The various inhabitants of the plant have succumbed to the disease. The disease-riddled inhabitants are now spreading the contagion in a rage. This means that the players will find themselves face-to-face with various new enemies during their dives into the planet’s caves.

Of course, the players will not be facing these dangers unprepared. This new season will introduce various new ways to destroy the infected inhabitants. This likely involves new weapons and equipment. Additionally, players will also have new means to traverse the hazardous holes of Hoxxes IV. More information about said enemies, weapons, and equipment will come out in the coming weeks. Make sure to stay tuned as we update you about them.

With a new season comes a new Performance Pass, which offers an all-new Cosmetic Tree. This Performance Pass will feature 100 levels of gear, weapon frameworks, crafting materials, and Scrip, all for free. Of course, the coming of the new Performance Pass means that Season 3’s Performance Pass will take its leave. If you still have cosmetics you want to get from the Pass, don’t worry. Anything that a player was not able to get from the Season 3 Pass will go into existing pools for players to find later on.

Finally, the arrival of Season 4 and the new Performance Pass brings with it a new Decontaminator Pack, which features a brand new Weapons Framework that will accompany the previous DLC packs and armor. Details about the Decontaminator Pack are available in the above trailer.

That’s all the information we have about the game’s upcoming new season. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.