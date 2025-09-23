Surprising news hit the college football world as the Oklahoma State football team fired Mike Gundy after spending over two decades with the program. As fans already have their candidates to replace Gundy for the Oklahoma State football job, there have been conflicting reports about the circumstances of his exit.

According to Cayden McFarland, he would report that Jim Traber said the program gave Gundy the chance to announce that he is retiring and even coach until the end of the season. Gundy would decline this as per Traber's words.

“Jim Traber says they gave Mike Gundy the opportunity to announce his retirement and coach rest of season and he declined,” McFarland wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

About a few hours later, Brett McMurphy of On3 Sports would quote Cowboys Athletic Director Chad Weiberg as negating the notion that Gundy had the opportunity to coach the rest of the season.

“Oklahoma State AD Chad Weiberg said Mike Gundy was not given option to finish the season & this was a long-term decision,” McMurphy wrote on X. “‘I’m not worried about this week’s (game) or the next 2 weeks. I’m worried about next year, 2 years from now, 5 years from now.'”

Oklahoma State football is entering a “new era” after Mike Gundy's firing



The Oklahoma football team has broken its silence on Gundy's firing, as, besides officially announcing the decision, Weiberg would share thoughts on the move and what this means for the future of the program. Weiberg would mention how “grateful” the school is for Gundy and the immense amount of time spent with the Cowboys, while also mentioning how a “new era” is starting.

“Cowboy Football reached an unprecedented level of success and national prominence under Coach Gundy's leadership,” Weiberg said, per the team's website. “I believe I speak for OSU fans everywhere when I say that we are grateful for all he did to raise the standard and show us all what is possible for Oklahoma State football.”

“As we search for the next head coach of Cowboy Football, we are looking for someone who can lead our program in this new era,” Weiberg continued.

At any rate, Doug Meacham is the acting interim head coach, as he'll lead the Cowboys, who are 1-2 to start the season, against Baylor on Saturday.