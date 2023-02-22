Dehya is a 5-star Pyro character arriving at Genshin Impact Version 3.5. This firey mercenary has been a part of the Traveler’s journey ever since they entered Sumeru. Finally, players can roll for the claymore wielding Flame-Mane. In this Genshin Impact Guide, we will be discussing Dehya, her abilities, weapon, and artifact build, as well as her ideal team compositions.

Dehya Abilities Overview

Dehya is a 5-star Claymore Pyro character who excels in damage mitigation as well as Pyro application. Although her kit may be a little confusing at first, it’s very simple once you break it down.

Her Elemental Skill, Molten Inferno, changes based on the presence of a Fiery Sanctum. If there is no Fiery Sanctum present, then Dehya will deal AOE Pyro damage and create a Fiery Sanctum field. If there is a Fiery Sanctum field present, then Dehya will perform a leaping attack that will deal more AOE Pyro damage. Not only that, but the Fiery Sanctum field will relocate to her new position. The relocated field will inherit the remaining duration of the initial field. Take note that this can happen only once.

Let’s now go through what the Fiery Sanctum field does. Any opponent that takes damage within the field will get hit by AOE Pyro damage. This effect has a 2.5-second cooldown. The field also gives a buff to active characters inside it. Their resistance to interruption increases and a portion of any damage received will be mitigated. The mitigated damage is instead applied to Dehya, who receives the damage over 10 seconds. Should the total damage mitigated exceed 200% of Dehya’s max HP, she will stop mitigating the damage.

Her Elemental Burst, Leonine Bite, is similar to Cyno and Razor’s Elemental Burst, with some key differences. Once Dehya uses her Burst, she enters the Blazing Lioness state and increases her resistance to interruption. While in this state, Dehya will automatically unleash Flame-Mane’s Fists, which deal Pyro damage. Once the Burst duration ends, Dehya will unleash an Incineration Drive, which will deal AOE Pyro Damage. Should a Fiery Sanctum field be present when the Burst is used, it will deactivate, its duration will pause, and will relocate and reactivate once the Burst duration ends. The duration will then continue again.

During the Blazing Lioness state, players cannot use Dehya’s Normal, Charged, or Plunging attacks, as well as her Elemental Skill. Instead, her Normal Attack and Elemental Skill turn into Roaring Barrage. When players use Roaring Barrage within 0.4 seconds after each Flam-Mane’s Fist strike, it will increase the Attack Speed of the next one. This means players can increase the amount of times Dehya strikes while in the Blazing Lioness state.

Dehya’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst scale with her Max HP.

With that out of the way, let’s talk about the best weapons and artifact builds for Dehya in Genshin Impact.

Dehya Build Guide: Best Weapons for Dehya

Beacon of the Reed Sea

After an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, your ATK will be increased by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40% for 8s. After you take DMG, your ATK will be increased by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40% for 8s. The two aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is not on the field. Additionally, when not protected by a shield, your character’s Max HP will be increased by 32%/40%/48%/56%/64%.

This is Dehya’s signature weapon and is arguably the best weapon for her. As you will be using her Elemental Skill a lot, you will be able to refresh the buffs quickly. Not only that, but as you will most likely be taking damage as well, you will be able to refresh that buff as well. You must make sure to not have a shielder in your team, as having one will prevent you from taking damage, deactivating half of your Attack buffs. Not only that, but Dehya will also lose her Max HP buff, which would lower her damage output. The Crit Rate substat is also helpful in increasing her overall damage.

Serpent Spine

Every 4s a character is on the field, they will deal 6%/7%/8%/9%/10% more DMG and take 3%/2.7%/2.4%/2.2%/2% more DMG. This effect has a maximum of 5 stacks and will not be reset if the character leaves the field, but will be reduced by 1 stack when the character takes DMG.

Although this weapon does not have any HP-related buffs, it’s still a pretty good sword to outright increase Dehya’s damage output. You may have to compensate for the lower Max HP using Artifacts, however.

The Bell

Taking DMG generates a shield which absorbs DMG up to 20%/23%/26%/29%/32% of Max HP. This shield lasts for 10s or until broken, and can only be triggered once every 45s. While protected by a shield, the character gains 12%/15%/18%/21%/24% increased DMG.

Although not ideal, this is a good weapon for increasing Dehya’s Max HP, increasing it by 41.35% at Level 90. It will also occasionally increase Dehya’s HP whenever she takes damage. This gives her a little bit of survivability, as well as team flexibility. This is because unlike with Beacon of the Reed Sea, you do not have to keep shielders away from your team.

Dehya Build Guide: Best Artifacts for Dehya

2-piece Crimson Witch Of Flames

Pyro DMG Bonus +15%

2-piece Tenacity Of The Millelith

HP increased by 20%

This combination of artifacts helps increase Dehya’s damage in two ways. First, it increases the Pyro Damage Dehya deals via the Crimson Witch of Flames. Second, it increases the amount of damage dealt thanks to the Elemental Skill and Burst’s Max HP scaling.

4-piece Crimson Witch Of Flames

2-Piece: Pyro DMG Bonus +15%

4-Piece: Increases Overloaded, Burning, and Burgeon DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using Elemental Skill increases the 2-Piece Set Bonus by 50% of its starting value for 10s. Max 3 stacks.

This is a more straightforward way of increasing Dehya’s damage, while also allowing her to synergize well in Elemental Reaction team compositions. The increased 2-piece Set Bonus is also helpful, although Dehya won’t really be able to get the maximum 3 stacks.

Prioritize getting HP% for the Sands, Pyro DMG Bonus for the Goblet, and Crit DMG or Crit Rate for the Crown.

Dehya Best Team Compositions

Burgeon Team Composition: Dehya, Nahida, Kokomi, Yelan

In this team, Dehya will be the Main DPS, and will be in charge of dealing the Pyro damage needed to trigger a Burgeon reaction. Nahida and Kokomi’s synergy in producing Dendro Cores will allow Dehya to continuously deal Burgeon damage. Yelan serves two purposes in this team composition. First, her off-field Hydro damage from her Elemental burst will help in creating more Dendro Cores, as well as dealing Vaporize Damage during the Dendro Core downtime. Second, the Hydro Resonance with Kokomi will increase the team’s Max HP, which will increase the damage scaling of Dehya’s Elemental Skill and Burst.

The player can replace Nahida, Kokomi, and Yelan in the above team with Collei, Barbara, and Xingqiu respectively for a more free-to-play friendly team. Collei will be in charge of applying Dendro on the enemies for Core production, Barbara will bring healing and Hydro application, and Xingqiu will deal off-field Hydro damage as well as additional damage mitigation.

Summary:

Dehya may seem a little finicky to play, with some players probably arguing that she has better alternatives in Genshin like Hu Tao or Yanfei. However, with a little practice, and a bit of artifact farming, you just might find yourself having a lot of fun with her, as well as dealing a lot of damage. Also, if you want to roll for her because you like her, then don’t let others stop you.

That’s all for our guide on Dehya’s best weapon and artifact builds in Genshin Impact. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.