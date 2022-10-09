Things got a bit testy between Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. after the Tigers picked up a 26-12 victory on Saturday. As the two men met at midfield, Sanders extended Robinson his hand and tried to give him a hug. While Robinson took Sanders’ hand, he denied the hug and then used his other hand to shove a shocked Coach Prime away.

Here’s how it all played out:

Some tension after the game between Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. 👀 There was some animosity between the coaches leading up to kickoff over this being Alabama State's homecoming. JSU was throwing the ball late. 🎥 @HBCUSports | H/T @ChrisVannini pic.twitter.com/pnrhxjhBUq — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 9, 2022

Robinson then had plenty of words after the game for Deion Sanders, claiming he made disrespectful comments before the game and also alleging the Jackson State coach walked through Alabama State’s offensive warmups in one of the end zones. Robinson was also upset at the Tigers trying to run up the score.

“I’m going to always be respectful and respect the game,” Robinson said, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. “You’ve got the great [coaches], W.C. Gorden, Eddie Robinson, those guys, Marino Casem, I’m living on the shoulders of the SWAC.

“He ain’t SWAC. I’m SWAC, he ain’t SWAC. He’s in the conference, doing a great job, can’t knock that, got a great team, his son should be up for the Heisman Trophy, I love Shedeur, great player, I love what he’s doing for the conference. … But you’re not going to come here and disrespect me and my team and my school and then want a bro hug. Shake my hand and get the hell off.”

Deion Sanders responded with his own fiery postgame comments.

“I’m not one to come back the next day and you going to pick up the phone and you going to apologize and we straight,” he said. “No, not whatsoever. You meant that mess. And one of the comments that kind of disturbed me out of all the comments, that I’m not SWAC. Who is? I got time today. Who is SWAC if I ain’t SWAC? Who is SWAC if I ain’t SWAC?”

Deion Sanders and Jackson State have won 12 consecutive SWAC games and won the league title last season, increasing attention to the program and HBCUs as a whole. But there seems to be no love lost between these two men, and Robinson is hoping Sanders is back with Jackson State next season for a rematch instead of leaving for a Power 5 school.