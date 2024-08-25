Just days before their season opener against Hawaii, the Delaware State Hornets missed their Tuesday flight to Honolulu.

Gary Terp of ESPN 1420 first reported the news, which was later confirmed by Delaware State to Stephen Tsai of the Star-Advertiser. The flight, scheduled for 10.5 hours from Dover to Honolulu, was delayed due to a “bus snafu,” Tsai reported.

Within an hour, Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports and 247Sports reported on X hat Delaware State had rebooked its travel and is “still scheduled to arrive on time in Hawaii tomorrow,” according to a university spokeswoman.

The game is set for 5:59 p.m. local time and 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 24, at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. The Hornets enter the matchup as underdogs, having finished last season 1-10 and failing to secure more than five wins since the 2012 season, when they went 6-5 overall and 5-3 in conference play.

While the game may seem like a mismatch, the Rainbow Warriors are also looking to improve after finishing last season 5-8 with a 3-5 conference record. They won four of their home games last season. Delaware State will be the team’s first HBCU opponent since Prairie View A&M in 1979.

Although the Hornets were picked to finish last in the MEAC this season, they have three players to watch for in Saturday’s game. Tight end Eric Core, who earned preseason All-Conference second-team honors, finished last season with 424 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Defensive linemen Darren Cook and Eric Montes, both named to the preseason All-Conference second team for defense, will also be key. Cook, 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, had 36 tackles last season, including 21 solo and 15 assisted. Montes, 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds, recorded 49 tackles, with 29 solo and 20 assisted.

After the business trip to Honolulu, the Hornets will travel to Fairfield, CT August 31 to battle Sacred Heart. Then they will be back home in Delaware to host Wagner on September 14.