The DeSean Jackson era of Delaware State football is off and running, by landing a high-profile first recruit. The new head coach and multiple NFL Pro Bowler is adding a past champion from the HBCU realm.

Kobe Boykin is joining the Hornets and Jackson's first DSU team. The running back Boykin announced the move Sunday on X (formerly known as Twitter) with “let's do it!” as part of his message.

Boykin once committed to Jackson State through the 2024 class on Dec. 20, 2023. He turned down notable power conference programs Arizona, Arizona State, Texas A&M, Pittsburgh, even a chance to play for former JSU head coach Deion Sanders at Colorado for the Tigers.

Jackson lands a former four-star talent out of the portal. Boykin also emerged as a two-time all-state selection from Edison High in Miami and earned MaxPreps All-American status.

Who Delaware State HC DeSean Jackson is getting out of HBCU champion

Boykin leaves JSU after a stellar 12-2 campaign that included a perfect 8-0 mark in the SWAC.

Jackson State and Boykin ended the '24 season on a 10-game winning streak — culminating in the 28-7 romp of South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 14.

Boykin got his feet wet at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) realm. He handled eight carries for 54 yards while averaging 6.8 yards per carry. His longest scamper stretched 24 yards — which came on Nov. 9 against Mississippi Valley State.

He officially announced his intentions to enter the portal five hours before unveiling his decision to join Jackson. Boykin arrives to Delaware State with four years of eligibility left.

While Boykin starred in Florida at the prep level, he shares one connection with his newest head coach. The 5-foot-8, 165-pound Boykin is a South Central Los Angeles native. Jackson is known for growing up in the same region before becoming a breakout Pac-10 star for California from 2005 to 2007.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection Jackson got named Delaware State head coach on Dec. 26.