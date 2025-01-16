Former NFL star wide receiver DeSean Jackson got into coaching just one year ago as he was a high school offensive coordinator, but he is now the head coach of the Delaware State football team. Delaware State is a division 1 FCS school, so this is a pretty big gig for Jackson's first college coaching job. He recently discussed getting the job on The 25/10 Show, and he revealed that he was up against another former NFL legend trying to get the Delaware State gig.

It wasn't easy for DeSean Jackson to get this job coaching the Delaware State football team. The interview process was tough as he had to go up against some other good candidates, and one of them was Cris Carter, who is also a former NFL WR.

“When I tell you less than 48 hours I was on a flight to Delaware meeting with the President, less than 48 hours and I went out there man, I killed the interview and I was going up vs. Cris Carter, and some other big timers,” Jackson said. “I was going up against some heavy hitters man. They said I outdid them all, they said I killed it.”

Jackson obviously did something right during the interview to land the job, and the teams that he played for in the NFL also helped him out as he spent a lot of time around the areas surrounding Delaware State.

“I think they were just looking for a whole revamp and obviously my career and what I’ve done being in Philadelphia, playing in Washington, and Baltimore like all that surrounding the area, so it just made sense,” Jackson added.

DeSean Jackson started his NFL career back in 2008 after playing college football at Cal. He was with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2008 until 2013 before joining the Washington Commanders (Redskins at the time). Jackson bounced around a lot in the back half of his career as he spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens. He even returned to Philly to play for the Eagles again.

The final season of Jackson's career was back in 2022, and he finished things out with the Ravens. After that, he took the OC job at Woodrow Wilson High School in California, and he worked that position for one season before landing the Delaware State job.

We are seeing a trend of teams hiring former players with little coaching experience, and DeSean Jackson is one of the latest examples. It's going to be exciting to see how he fares as the head coach of a D1 college football team.