Since becoming Delaware State head coach, DeSean Jackson has been making waves on the recruiting trail. Now, he's made school history by landing talented three-star wide receiver Jadyn Robinson. Robinson announced his commitment to Delaware State on his social media accounts.

Robinson is a 5-foot-10, 160-pound wide receiver from Gardena, California, has committed to the Hornets after turning down offers from major programs such as Cal, Texas, and Arizona State.

According to Rivals, Robinson is the top-rated recruit to ever commit to Delaware State. The wideout grabbed the attention of many programs, including other HBCUs like Alabama State and Grambling State, after an impressive high school career.

During his most recent season, Robinson recorded 54 receptions for 631 yards and five touchdowns, showcasing his excellent route-running and ability to make plays in traffic.

Robinson’s addition is the latest in a string of high-profile moves by Jackson, who has quickly proven his prowess on the recruiting trail. The former NFL Pro Bowler recently brought in Antonio Gates Jr., the former Michigan State wide receiver and son of NFL Hall of Famer Antonio Gates Sr., as well as Jackson State running back Kobe Boykin, who played a key role in the Tigers’ Celebration Bowl championship this year.

With Robinson now on board, Jackson is turning heads in the college football circuit, not only for his efforts to elevate Delaware State but also for positioning the Hornets as a competitive presence in the world of HBCU and FCS football.

Per DeSean Jackson in his introductory press conference, he looks to build a team that is ready to compete for a Celebration Bowl in his first year at the helm of the program.

“We ain’t waiting. We want to be at the Celebration Bowl this year. We want to win the MEAC this year. Whatever was going on, we can’t do that anymore. We’ve got to move forward and change that, starting on day one.”

With signing day right around the corner, expectations in Dover are higher than ever — and DeSean Jackson is just getting started.