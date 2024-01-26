Discover the latest setback for Everton's Dele Alli as the midfielder undergoes surgery for a persistent groin injury.

Dele Alli's frustrating battle with injuries continues as the Everton midfielder has undergone surgery to address a persistent groin issue. The setback adds to an already challenging period for the 27-year-old, who has been sidelined since March, when he suffered the initial injury while on loan at Besiktas. Despite returning to Everton in the summer, Alli has yet to appear for Sean Dyche's side in the current season.

The confirmation of the surgery and the lack of a specified timeframe for Alli's return came from manager Sean Dyche, who spoke to reporters ahead of Everton's FA Cup clash with Luton. Dyche expressed the nature of the procedure, stating, “Dele has required surgery. There is no time scale on his return. It is groin surgery.” This revelation douses the optimism that arose last month when Dyche hinted at Alli's potential return, emphasizing that the midfielder was making positive strides and had resumed training on the grass in December.

Alli's last outing for Everton dates back to August 2022, preceding his loan move to Besiktas. During his stint in Turkey, Alli made a notable impact, featuring in 15 matches and contributing three goals. Since his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2022, the English international has made 13 appearances for the Toffees. However, with his contract set to expire at the end of this season, questions loom over his future with the club, adding another layer of uncertainty to the situation.

The recurrence of Alli's injury concerns raises broader questions about his long-term fitness and availability for the remainder of the season. As Everton pursues success in domestic competitions, the absence of a player of Alli's caliber poses a significant challenge to the team's aspirations. Everton fans and the club management will anxiously await updates on Alli's recovery, hoping for a swift return for the talented midfielder as the season progresses.