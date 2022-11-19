Published November 19, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Chicago Bulls 2022-23 season hasn’t gotten off to a great start, as their struggles from the second half of the 2021-22 season have followed them into the current season. Once again, it’s been DeMar DeRozan doing everything he can to get the Bulls wins, but he’s often been sold short by his teammates’ failure to help him out.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan has challenged his top players in DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, and Zach LaVine to step up for their team moving forward. DeRozan echoed Donovan’s message after the Bulls crushing loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday night, and believes that it’s on Chicago’s best players to guide them through their upcoming tough stretch.

“He said the right thing. It’s definitely on us (him, LaVine and Vučević). We gotta take on that challenge. We gotta be better — defensively offensively. We gotta lead better. We’re the older guys in that starting group. We gotta set the tone.” – DeMar DeRozan, NBC Sports Chicago

The Bulls latest loss against the Magic was particularly devastating, as Jalen Suggs hit a game-winning three with five seconds left after Vucevic missed a pair of free throws that would have either won the Bulls the game, or forced overtime. Not to mention, LaVine was also benched down the stretch, only adding to everything that is going wrong for Chicago.

It will be up to the Bulls three best players to help the team turn their season around. Otherwise, things could begin to get even uglier if the losses continue to pile up, and that’s not what anyone involved with the Bulls wants to see happen this season.