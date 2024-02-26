Denis Villeneuve is pretty determined that movies' have been “corrupted by television.”
Variety reports that he told The Times of London his thoughts on the state of movies. Most of it is due to his ever-growing desire to create a film without dialogue.
As you'll see, he's pretty blunt.
Director Denis Villeneuve on dialogue in movies and more
Villeneuve said, “Frankly, I hate dialogue. Dialogue is for theatre and television. I don't remember movies because of a good line; I remember movies because of a strong image. I'm not interested in dialogue at all. Pure image and sound, that is the power of cinema, but it is something not obvious when you watch movies today. Movies have been corrupted by television.”
The director added, “In a perfect world, I'd make a compelling movie that doesn't feel like an experiment but does not have a single word in it either. People would leave the cinema and say, ‘Wait, there was no dialogue?' But they won't feel the lack.”
It sounds like he should work on making this movie. After all, with all of his credentials, and surely if it's that good, it can land a buyer.
Meanwhile, in the interview, he also discussed a series for HBO called The Son. However, that project is not happening.
“It's a project that I absolutely love,” he said. “And I love the book. I love that writer, very strong writer. And then thing is that, I brought this project to do a miniseries because I thought that to bring it, to try to protect all the elements of the book, it was too much for a feature film. But I did feel that the adaptation we've made, which I think the screenplays were excellent, but far away from my sensibility.”
It's full of dialogue, but still, fans are anxiously awaiting Dune: Part Two, which Denis Villeneuve directed. It opens in theaters March 1.