Dune Messiah will be Denis Villeneuve's 'last' film in the franchise if green-lit.

If Dune Messiah gets green-lit, it'll come with both positive and negative updates as it pertains to director Denis Villeneuve.

A double-edged sword

In his Time profile, Villeneuve revealed that if Dune Messiah gets green-lit, it'll be his “last” film in the franchise. Once his time in Arrakis has winded down, he named adaptations of Stacy Schiff's Cleopatra and Arthur C. Clarke's Rendezvous With Rama as future projects in the works.

Frank Herbert wrote six books in his Dune series. After Herbert's passing in 1986, other authors have since written novels in the franchise including his son, Brian Herbert. It's unclear how long Warner Bros and Legendary will continue adapting the books once Villeneuve is finished.

The first film in Villeneuve's Dune series was released in 2021. It adapted the first half of Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel and grossed over $400 million at the box office. Its world premiere was held on September 3, 2021, ahead of its full theatrical release on October 22.

Dune: Part Two will continue the rise of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, and Stellan Skarsgård all reprise their roles from the previous film. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux will make their franchise debuts in the film.

Denis Villeneuve is an acclaimed filmmaker. His feature films have garnered 28 Oscar nominations, including 10 for Dune. Some of his other directing credits include Prisoners, Enemy, and Sicario. Villeneuve has also directed several sci-fi films including Arrival and Blade Runner 2049.

Dune: Part Two will be released on March 1.