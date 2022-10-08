Denver Broncos: 3 takeaways from Week 5 loss vs. Colts

Things are looking incredibly bleak in Broncos Country right now. On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos faced off against the Indianapolis Colts. Both teams significantly struggled on offense, and it made for some pretty boring primetime football. At some points, it seemed like neither team wanted to win. The game went into overtime, with the Colts winning on a red zone defensive stand against the Broncos. The loss sent fans further into a tailspin, and the team is left with more questions than answers. Let’s discuss some takeaways from the Broncos’ Week 5 loss.

Russell Wilson is not performing like the Russ we know and love

For the first few weeks of the season, Wilson wasn’t necessarily playing badly. However, he wasn’t really playing well either. To say the Broncos’ offense has struggled, would be quite an understatement. In fact, watching the offense has been borderline infuriating.

There are lots of contributing factors to the inept Broncos offense, but after Wilson’s abysmal week 5 performance, he might be contributing a bit more than we originally thought. Through five weeks, PFF has given Wilson a poor grade of 59.7. To put things into perspective, fellow AFC West QBs Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert have been given PFF grades of 82.5 and 73.3, respectively.

Wilson simply is not performing well enough right now. And after missing a wide-open KJ Hamler on what would have been the game-winning play during overtime, Wilson’s performance is starting to be seriously scrutinized. Will Wilson be able to bounce back?

Russ had K.J. Hamler WIDE OPEN on the final play… pic.twitter.com/ccx4SSqqdR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 7, 2022

Injuries have absolutely devastated the Broncos

On top of the team looking discombobulated, the Broncos have been absolutely torn apart by injuries. It almost feels like squeezing lemon juice in an already open wound at this point. In just this game against the Colts alone, the Broncos lost two starters to season-ending injuries. Left tackle Garett Bolles had to be carted off the field with a broken leg, and cornerback Ronald Darby left early with a torn ACL. Also during the game, they lost starting middle linebacker Josey Jewell to a knee sprain, and his status will be determined week to week. The Broncos’ middle linebacker position is one of the weakest on the team, so losing Jewell for some time will undoubtedly hurt.

Per Mike Klis, the Broncos have about $71.5 million of their cap space currently on IR. With the Broncos sustaining so many injuries this early in the season, it’s hard to look at the rest of the season with a positive outlook. But if there is one bit of positivity that can be taken from this, it’s that All-Pro safety Justin Simmons should make his return to the secondary in Week 6 against the Chargers.

Broncos basically have $71.5M on their IR list:

*Bolles – $17M

*Simmons, $15.1m

*Gregory – $14m

*Darby, $9.8m

*Patrick, $8.5m

*Compton, $2.25m

*Dulcich, $1.4m

*Javonte Williams, $1.06m

*Ojemudia, $1.04m

*C. Allen, $460k

*Crockett, $455k

*Tucker, $430k Total – $71.545m#9sports https://t.co/wlnHWBsqGd — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 7, 2022

Nathaniel Hackett needs more help

For the fifth week in a row, Hackett’s team has come out and fallen flat on their face. Even though Hackett’s game management has shown some improvement, the team continues to look uninspired and unprepared. On top of that, Hackett’s offensive play calling has looked incredibly predictable. In his first stint as a head coach, it’s unfortunate to see Hackett struggling this badly. Especially in comparison to other first-time head coaches, like Brian Daboll and Kevin O’Connell, who are both having some early success.

Hackett needs some help, or he at least needs to admit he is in over his head and needs to make changes. What can be done though? Hand over the offensive play calling to another coach on his staff? A majority of his staff is young and inexperienced like he is. If anything, the most realistic choice would be handing the play calling off to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, who had experience calling plays with the Minnesota Vikings. Hackett will probably not relinquish his play-calling duties though. Regardless, changes need to be made now. The Broncos cannot afford to keep stumbling through each week of the season like this.