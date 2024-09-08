With training camp set to open next month, a lot of eyes will be on the Denver Nuggets this NBA season as they try and regroup from a disappointing 2024 playoff exit. The Nuggets were eliminated in seven games in the Western Conference Semifinals by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ahead of the start of the regular season, we’ll be making our Denver Nuggets bold predictions including one big Jamal Murray one.

The Nuggets are going to look a little bit different this season. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a critical piece of the 2023 championship team, signed with the Orlando Magic in free agency. Who will replace his production is going to be one of the key questions surrounding the team this year.

But if the Nuggets are able to keep the duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray together, while putting the right role players around them, it’s conceivable they can still be a contending team. Nevertheless, let’s move on to our 2024-25 Nuggets bold predictions.

Jamal Murray will finally make the All-Star team



Jamal Murray already has an NBA championship under his belt and a few playoff game winners. But the Nuggets star guard has yet to be selected to the All-Star team. Head coach Michael Malone has mentioned how it’s not as important to them as Murray as a playoff All-Star who has regularly outplayed All-Stars in the postseason.

Murray battled knee issues throughout the regular season and into the playoffs. He had a very disappointing showing at the Olympics with Canada. This Nuggets prediction might have quite a few fans scratching their heads. But that’s why it’s called bold predictions.

Murray, fresh of signing a massive contract extension, will be motivated this upcoming season. Motivated to prove doubters wrong and to wipe the bitter taste of the playoffs and the Olympics away. Murray averaged 21.2 points last season. Look for him to be up around the 24-25 point mark and to finally be selected to the NBA’s midseason showcase.

Peyton Watson will replace KCP for the Nuggets this season



One thing that cannot be questioned was how much of an impact Caldwell-Pope had for the Nuggets during their title role. He’s the epitome of a role player. He knows his role and he plays it well. He has a perfect combination of spot-up shooting and defensive prowess.

Looking at the Nuggets roster, they don’t have anyone else who shot as good a percentage consistently from three-point range while simultaneously being able to lock down the opposing team’s best perimeter scorer. But there is one player on the roster in Peyton Watson who could, and should, step up and fill that role.

Watson had an underwhelming freshman season at UCLA in 2021-22, but NBA teams still thought highly of him to consider him a sure-fire first round draft pick. Last season he saw his role increased from his rookie year with a career-high 18.6 minutes per game over 80 games including four starts.

Watson didn’t shoot well from three-point range (29.6 percent), and that’s what he will have needed to work on during the offseason. He’s already one of the Nuggets most effective defenders. Overall, he has more talent than KCP. His offensive skill-set allows him to be more than a spot-up shooter. He’s heading into year three, expect him to take a huge leap.

The Nuggets will make it back to the NBA Finals



The Nuggets biggest offseason acquisition was picking up Russell Westbrook off the waiver wire. As a team that would be facing massive penalties as per the CBA’s second apron, the Nuggets were extremely limited in being able to improve their roster via free agency.

But this is going to be a motivated team overall following last season’s playoff debacle. They sleepwalked through the first round against the Los Angeles Lakers. They choked away a double-digit lead against the Wolves in the fourth quarter of Game 7.

There are players on this team capable of making massive strides in Watson, Christian Braun and Julian Strawther. Add in a motivated Westbrook looking to prove he’s still capable of being a contributor to a winning team. The young players will improve enough and Westbrook will make a big enough impact that it will vault the Nuggets back to the NBA Finals.