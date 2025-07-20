The Denver Nuggets have had a fantastic offseason by all accounts as they continue to try and maximize their championship window with Nikola Jokic. The team signed key veterans such as Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency, while trading for Cam Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas. While the Valanciunas situation is not fully resolved, it’s still be a strong offseason. Making good moves on the margins is important too, and this weekend the Nuggets signed former Iowa State star Curtis Jones to a two-way contract, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

The Nuggets had one open two-way contract spot, and now Curtis Jones will take that spot on the team’s roster. Jones went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, and he had been playing with the Nuggets during NBA Summer League.

The Nuggets filled their first two two-way contract spots with Tamar Bates and Spencer Jones. Bates is another rookie who went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, while Spencer Jones was on the team last season also on a two-way contract.

On his two-way contract, Curtis Jones will be limited to only 50 NBA games and will likely spend the majority of his time in the G League with the Grand Rapids Gold. He will be ineligible for the playoffs unless the Nuggets end up converting his contract to a standard deal if they’re able to.

But it’s likely Jones remains on a two-way deal for the entire season getting valuable opportunity to develop in the G League. The former Iowa State star had a strong senior year averaging 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 43 percent from the field, 37.4 percent from three-point range and 84.5 percent from the free-throw line.

During NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Jones averaged 15.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 47 percent from the three-point line.