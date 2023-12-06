Denver faces Colorado State. Our college basketball odds series includes our Denver Colorado State prediction, odds, and pick.

The Denver Pioneers take on the Colorado State Rams. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Denver Colorado State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Denver Colorado State.

The Colorado State Rams are one of the big stories of the young college basketball season. They are answering every challenge, and they are building an excellent resume for the NCAA Tournament if they don't win the automatic bid in the Mountain West Conference. Isaiah Stevens is the star player who stands out on this team and gives the Rams national headlines among college basketball commentators, but a team is much more than just one player.

Colorado State is 8-0 largely because of Stevens, but one can't forget or push aside the Rams' defense in all of this. The CSU rise to prominence has been built on some exceptionally strong defensive performances such as a 69-48 win over Creighton. That's right: Colorado State held a top-20 team which is expected to contend for the Big East championship to under 50 points. That takes a lot of work from all five players on the court. Colorado State held Colorado to just 26 points in the first half of a recent win. Colorado State continues to do things on defense which put the Rams in position to win games.

Yet, the offense can win games as well. CSU scored 88 against Colorado and 86 in a recent win over Washington. Colorado State is not playing cupcakes. The Rams are going up against — and beating — Power Five teams and Big East teams and are getting the job done every time. They are answering every single challenge which comes their way.

Here are the Denver-Colorado State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Denver-Colorado State Odds

Denver Pioneers: +20.5 (-110)

Colorado State Rams: -20.5 (-110)

Over: 158.5 (-115)

Under: 158.5 (-105)

How To Watch Denver vs Colorado State

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: Local / regional cable and FuboTV

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Denver Could Cover the Spread

The Denver Pioneers are not a terrible basketball team. They won't get any of the attention in this matchup, given that Colorado State is one of the big stories of the season in college hoops, but the Pios are 6-3 through nine games. That's pretty solid. Denver has a competitive team, and that brings up the simple point that if the Pios lose this game by 20 points or fewer, they'll cover. Denver has shown that it can be competitive, and it has guys who have already demonstrated the ability to win and achieve. Moreover, this is an in-state battle — maybe it can be called a rivalry, maybe not, but there is certainly a bragging-rights component to this game. That could give Denver a little extra spark and motivation to keep the game close.

Why Colorado State Could Cover the Spread

The Rams are excellent. We have talked a lot about them, and how they have a star player — Isaiah Stevens — and a defense which gets a lot of work done. This is not just a team with a superstar, and it's not just a team which wins track meets. Colorado State plays well at both ends of the floor for coach Niko Medved. This is not just a good team, but a versatile and well-rounded team.

Final Denver-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

The Rams are for real, and they should be trusted at home with a large spread against a smaller-conference opponent.



Final Denver-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: Colorado State -20.5