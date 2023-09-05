The Denzel Washington-led Equalizer 3 hit theaters and topped both Barbie and Blue Beetle at the box office.

During its opening weekend, The Equalizer 3 grossed $34.6 million ($42.25 million across the four-day holiday weekend). That was more than enough to top both Barbie ($10.2 million) and Blue Beetle ($7,115,000). Both of those films have been in theaters for weeks, but this still shows the star power of Washington.

The Equalizer 3 took advantage of its hot start. On Thursday, August 31, the Washington-led film grossed a franchise-best $3.8 million in Thursday night previews. The third film still didn't beat out the second film's domestic opening record of $36 million, but it did beat out the first 2014 film ($34.1 million). Sony took a big swing bringing the franchise back over five years after the last installment. That risk seems to be paying off.

In The Equalizer 3, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) embarks on a mission that goes wrong. He's taken in by a man in South Italy and begins living in the small town. Just when he's beginning to become accustomed to his new life, he begins encountering the Camorra. The group intimidates and runs the small town and it's up to McCall to take them down. That is, with a little help from the FBI including one of Washington's past collaborators, Dakota Fanning. Eugenio Mastrandrea, Sonia Ben Ammar, and David Denman also star in the film.

Denzel Washington and The Equalizer 3 director have now collaborated five times. Fuqua directed Training Day, The Magnificent Seven, and all three Equalizer films.

The Equalizer 3 is in theaters now.