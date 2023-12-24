Will Deontay Wilder continue his fighting journey after the veteran's defeat to Anthony Joshua?

Deontay Wilder lost a competitive boxing matchup to Joseph Parker at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Saturday. The Wilder vs. Parker match went 12 rounds, but Parker had the upper hand in the end. Wilder discussed the results of the match in a post-fight interview which included his thoughts on the hype of Anthony Joshua's “super fight.”

Deontay Wilder talks about the buzz of Anthony Joshua, what went wrong during the fight against Parker

This is what Wilder had to say about being distracted by Anthony Joshua's fight:

“Just a little bit. It's a lot of talk about different things, but we're making no excuses tonight, man. It was a great crowd I enjoyed being here in Riyadh. Thank you guys for coming out and supporting,” Wilder said, per The Guardian.

Joshua displayed a dominant performance against Swedish boxing star Otto Wallin. Joshua won the highly anticipated fight in five rounds.

Wilder addressed what went wrong for him during his match against Joseph Parker and gave the New Zealand boxing star props.

“My timing was a little bit off,” Wilder said. “Big ups to Joseph. You did a great job avoiding a lot of my punches.”

Wilder believes his inactivity during the matchup could have been one reason he did not have the upper hand. Nevertheless, the former WBC heavyweight title holder is not holding a grudge.

“We did what we did and we move on to the next…And I'm just ready to go him to my children…And love all over them.”

Questions are surrounding the veteran boxer's future, as he turned 38 in October. Wilder left the door open saying “I'm a warrior, so I'll be back soon. And if not, then it's been an enjoyment.”