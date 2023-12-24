Deontay Wilder got roasted hard by fans on social media.

Deontay Wilder did not just take a beating inside the ring on Saturday against Joshua Parker; he's also getting roasted online, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), with fight fans making fun of his legs, which looked disproportionate to his body size.

nah but why do Deontay Wilder’s legs look like that though 😭 pic.twitter.com/asi4Eio8TJ — dior ⭒ (@onlydioria) December 23, 2023

Wilder was dominated by Parker even though the former heavyweight champion was the huge favorite to come away with a victory. Instead, Deontay Wilder ended up absorbing a unanimous decision loss. The judges scored the fight, 118-111, 118-110 and 120-108. It was also Wilder's third loss over his last four fights. It had been a while since Wilder last fought before the meeting with Parker, but many hoped that the Bronze Bomber would take care of business against Parker, especially with a 2024 fight with Anthony Joshua already scheduled to take place.

Why does Deontay Wilder have the legs of a fucking anorexic 7 year old🤣 pic.twitter.com/gDWy4Bo2Ms — Swearing Sports News (@SwearingSport) December 23, 2023

Deontay Wilder hobbling around on toothpick legs pic.twitter.com/CLDo4tfyW0 — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) December 23, 2023

Speaking of Joshua, he held up his end of the bargain by making quick work of Otto Wallin. Joshua stopped Wallin in the fifth round and said after the fight that he's still open to fighting Wilder despite the latter's loss.

End of the road for Deontay Wilder?

Following his loss to Parker, many are left questioning whether there's still anything for him to fight for. At 38 years old and looking just like a shell of his former self, there doesn't seem to be much interest from fans to see him get in the ring again. Even if the showdown against Joshua remains on track to happen, the hype for that fight has already been diminished greatly by Wilder's upset loss to Parker.