Former two-division boxing champion Timothy Bradley gave his prediction for the proposed Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. fight.

Wilder is currently expected to fight Anthony Joshua on the Saudi Arabia mega card slated for December. However, it appears he could potentially have one fight prior to that as his team recently sent an offer to Ruiz with negotiations said to be underway.

Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but it's a great fight between two former heavyweight champions and one that has been in the making for a while, especially as the WBC ordered for it back in Nov. 2022 with the winner expected to face Tyson Fury at the time.

Appearing on ESPN’s Max on Boxing, Bradley gave his thoughts on the fight as well as provided a definitive prediction.

“I can’t wait. If it does happen it’s a fantastic fight,” the recent Hall of Fame inductee said (via Boxing Social). “I know Andy Ruiz, I know he likes to eat, but I’m telling you right now, if he fights Deontay Wilder, he’s going to sleep.”

Ruiz — who last outpointed Luis Ortiz in September — has never been knocked out cold and has shown that he not only has a great chin, but is durable and capable of coming back and winning fights.

He will certainly be tested by the power of Wilder, whose last outing saw him knock out Robert Helenius in the first round back in October.

Bradley also commented on the state of boxing. For years, fans have suffered from politics and failed negotiations preventing them from seeing the best fight each other.

2023 so far has been different for the most part.

We've already seen Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis happen while next month, Errol Spence Jr. will clash with Terence Crawford in a long-awaited welterweight title unification clash.

The heavyweight division, however, is still yet to benefit from seeing the best fight each other — see Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's failed negotiations earlier this year — and Bradley is hoping there is less talking and more contract signing from boxing as a whole.

“All right, I just need less talking and more writing,” he added. “That’s what I need for all these heavyweights and everybody in each division. Less talking, more writing for all these guys. That’s all I’m gonna say about that.”