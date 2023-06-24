Deontay Wilder's representatives have sent an offer to Andy Ruiz Jr. for a fight between the two, according to Wilder's trainer, Malik Scott.

Wilder and Ruiz Jr. are ranked No. 2 and No. 5, respectively, in The Ring's pound-for-pound rankings. Both fighters have held the major belts in the division.

Deontay Wilder, who is 37 years old, last fought Robert Helenius in Oct. 2022. He knocked him out in the first round, giving him his first win since Nov. 2019.

Ruiz Jr., who previously held the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts, defeated Luis Ortiz by unanimous decision in Sept. 2022. He had a technical knockout win over Anthony Joshua in June 2019 to win his championship belts, but he lost a rematch to Joshua by unanimous decision in Dec. 2019.

Wilder and Ruiz Jr. are two of the best fighters in the division. Both have knockout power and have challenged the best fighters at heavyweight. Wilder was previously the WBC champion and had an epic three-fight series with current WBC champ, Tyson Fury. Their third fight in Oct. 2021 was one of the best bouts in recent memory, as they combined for five knockdowns in the fight.

The winner of a fight between Wilder and Ruiz Jr. could have another title shot. Joshua is the third-ranked fighter in the division, according to The Ring, and has been rumored to be a fight candidate for Fury. Oleksandr Usyk is the titleholder for The Ring, IBF, WBA and WBO belts.

