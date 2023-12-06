Let's make a prediction for the struggling DePaul Blue Demons travelling to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies.

The 21st-ranked Texas A&M Aggies look to get their season back on track against a struggling DePaul team. It is time to continue our college basketball odds series with a DePaul-Texas A&M prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

DePaul is 1-6 this season and hasn't played a true road game. They lost their fourth straight game on Friday, losing 99-80 to Iowa State. They have had some successful individual performances but haven't been able to put it together as a team. Jeremiah Oden had a season-high 25 points and shot 6-7 from three-point range. Chico Carter Jr. had 14 points and eight assists against Iowa State and has team-best averages in points and assists per game. They have four players averaging double-digits in points, with Carter Jr. being joined by Oden, Elijah Fisher, and Da'Sean Nelson.

Texas A&M has had an up-and-down season to this point. They started with five straight wins, including an upset win over Ohio State on the road. They then lost to FAU as a favorite and dropped a 12-point game to Virginia on the road but beat Iowa State as an underdog in the middle of those two games. Texas A&M needs to find consistency over the next month before SEC play begins in January. Returning to College Station for the first time in almost two weeks would be a great spot to get started, with four of their next five games at home.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: DePaul-Texas A&M Odds

DePaul: +19.5 (-106)

Texas A&M: -19.5 (-114)

Over: 146.5 (-115)

Under: 146.5 (-105)

How to Watch DePaul vs. Texas A&M

Time: 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why DePaul Will Cover The Spread

When trying to find an underdog to cover the spread, you have to note statistics that can make a game have chaos. One of those statistics is usually an underdog's ability to shoot from three-point range. If a team is an underdog but has an opportunity to best their opponent from long range, they have a good chance of keeping the game close. How often do you see a team in March win as a lower seed because they got hot from three, and the higher-ranked program didn't have a way to stop it?

There's a chance that this could happen on Wednesday night. The area of strength for DePaul is their three-point shooting. They are connecting on 37.8% of their shots from three-point range, highlighted by Jeremiah Oden's performance against Iowa State. Texas A&M is struggling to defend from long range, ranking 228th in the country.

Texas A&M has intriguing games ahead on their schedule. They are hosting Memphis on December 10th and then playing Houston on a neutral site. This game against DePaul is easy to overlook, and it wouldn't be the first time a prestigious program let their underdog opponent stick around due to look-ahead spots on the schedule.

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread

DePaul has been struggling this season, and they haven't had a road test. Wednesday night's game at College Station will be their first true road game. They are 0-2 on neutral courts and have their only win on home court. There isn't one big issue for DePaul, as their offense and defense are below average compared to the rest of the country. They score 71.4 points per game, making them 250th in the NCAA. However, their defense is where their problems lie. They concede 78.6 points per game, making them 325th in the country.

Texas A&M averages 75.3 points per game and allows 68.1 points. Both statistics place them in the top 200 in the country. Texas A&M is undoubtedly the better team, but you have to question if they can cover a 19.5-point spread.

Final DePaul-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

It's profitable to take underdog teams who have the potential to create chaos. This feels like a game where you sit down to watch, hoping for a blowout by A&M, and they can't pull ahead. DePaul can stick around in this game by hitting three-pointers and capitalizing on below-average long-range defense. The DePaul offense is also sneakily starting to put it together, scoring 79 and 80 points in their last two games against Iowa State and Northern Illinois. The only real cause for concern for backing DePaul is that they are 0-4 against the spread as underdogs this season.

Another opportunity to capitalize on the large number here is that this DePaul matchup is weak compared to Texas A&M's recent schedule. They are coming off a loss against the University of Virginia and an underdog win over Iowa State. They are now looking ahead to a matchup against Memphis on December 10th and an in-state neutral site game against Houston on December 16th. This DePaul game is easy to overlook as they are 1-6 to start the year.

Final DePaul-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: DePaul +19.5 (-106)