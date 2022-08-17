Deputy’s shameful admission in Kobe Bryant crash lawsuit will have Lakers fans up in arms

More details continue to emerge with regard to the trial of Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office over the leaked photos of her husband Kobe Bryant’s crash site. A county deputy took the stand on Tuesday and his shocking admission further puts the Sherrif’s Office in a lot of heat for their alleged mishandling of the incident.

According to a report by TMZ Sports, deputy Michael Russell admitted on the stand that he sent photos of the crash site to a fellow cop while the two were playing a video game:

Russell, who claimed he had initially received the photos from fellow deputy Joey Cruz hours after the wreck, said he joined a video game party with Santa Clarita deputy Ben Sanchez the following day.