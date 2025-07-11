What's an offseason in the NBA without some drama from the Los Angeles Lakers?

Rumors are swirling that LeBron James is not happy with the front office. While several teams have already stacked up in preparation for next season, the Lakers have only landed Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia. The team also lost Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets and failed to land offseason targets like Brook Lopez and John Collins, who both signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.

While the 40-year-old James exercised his $52.6 million player option, he might pack his bags anew and leave Los Angeles as he seeks a fifth championship before he rides off into the sunset.

ESPN insider Shams Charania stressed that at this point, it seems James and the Lakers are looking at different timelines regarding the team's outlook.

“He's [James] at the point of his career—40 years old, going to be 41—he wants to play for a championship next season. He's made that abundantly clear,” said Charania on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“His agent, Rich Paul, told me that very directly. He wants a realistic chance to compete for a championship. So, no matter if he has one year left, two years left, three years left, he wants to be in that mode, and he feels clearly that the Lakers are more in a futuristic mindset.”

Charania noted that the Lakers' acquisition of Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis signaled that the team is investing more in the future rather than being in win-now mode with James.

“Where does that go? If one side feels like, ‘I want to compete for a championship,' and the other side is just trying to compete for the future,” added Charania. “Where does that meet on the road? I think that situation will play out in the next two months.”

With James and Doncic leading the way, the Lakers had a laudable run last season, recording their first 50-win campaign since 2019-20. They, however, got upset by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs, exposing the holes in the Purple and Gold's roster.

Something's got to give between James and the Lakers.

