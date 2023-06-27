New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has been leading the offense in the Bayou for just a few months. Still, it sounds like he has already had a huge impact on second-year wide receiver Chris Olave, reports NBC Sports' Chris Florio.

“He’s [Derek Carr] a great leader on and off the field — that’s what you ask for as a receiver, a young receiver. So, he’s definitely helped me better my game and get better myself. We all know what he can do on the field. But just him being there for me off the field, even on the field, I feel like that’s helped me a lot and it’s helping us build our chemistry.”

Chris Olave did not mince any words when praising Derek Carr on the Jim Rome Show. He went as far as hyping up his new quarterback not just for his game, but for his professional standards off of the field.

“He carries himself the right way on and off the field. That’s something to look up to and as a leader something you look at — just studying success. The years he’s been in the league, he’s been one of the top quarterbacks. And as a person, great person with a great family and that rubs off on people.”

This is music to Saints fans ears who are anticipating a big season with Derek Carr taking over at quarterback. If he can develop immediate chemistry with Chris Olave, expect big things from the Saints offense this year. Tune in Week 1 to see if the apparently budding chemistry comes to fruition.