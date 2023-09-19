Desmond Ridders's net worth in 2023 is $2 million. The former University of Cincinnati quarterback burst onto the scene with the Bearcats success in 2020 and 2021 and is now the starting QB for the Atlanta Falcons. Let's look at Desmond Ridder's net worth in 2023.

Desmond Ridder's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $2 million

From a Cinderella run in college to getting drafted to the NFL, Desmond Ridder has been destined for a career in professional football. Desmond Ridder's net worth in 2023 is $2 million, according to The Sports Lite.

Desmond Ridder was born on Aug. 31, 1999, in Louisville, Ky. He would attend and play football at St. Xavier High School. Ridder's numbers in high school didn't scream “Future NFL quarterback” passing for 1,319 yards and nine touchdowns.

He also ran for 668 yards and 12 touchdowns. The popular recruiting site Rivals.com gave him a two-star rating. He received offers from Eastern Kentucky and the University of Cincinnati, opting to join the Bearcats. Signing his National Letter of Intent with Cincinnati would be the best move for his football career.

Desmond Ridder's college career

Ridder redshirted in his true freshman season with Cincinnati but was named starter as a redshirt freshman in 2018. He passed for 2,445 yards and 20 touchdowns and gained 583 yards rushing with five touchdowns. Ridder would earn the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year. In his sophomore season, Ridder's statistics stayed consistent, but he was the Birmingham Bowl MVP after a 38-6 victory over Boston College.

Ridder's breakout began in 2020, as Cincinnati began to climb up the National rankings. After the season, Ridder won AAC Offensive Player of the Year honors.

On the heels of Cincinnati's success, Ridder opted to return for his redshirt senior season. The Bearcats were happy with his decision, as the quarterback led them to a 12-0 record and the honor of being the first Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, the Bearcats fell to Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, 27-6. Ridder would once again get AAC Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Desmond Ridder's professional career

Ridder attended the NFL scouting combine with quarterbacks Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, and Matt Corral, regarded as one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft. Many experts had Ridder as a first-round pick in their rankings, but he fell to the Atlanta Falcons at 74th overall. Due to his fall in the draft, Ridder signed a four-year, $5.4 million contract, much less than if he had gone in the first round as projected.

Ridder lost out to Marcus Mariota in the Falcons' starting quarterback competition. However, Mariota didn't hold on to the position, paving the way for Ridder to make his debut in Week 15. Ridder would close out the season as QB1 on the Falcons.

As the starter, Ridder compiled a 2-2 record with 708 passing yards and two touchdowns. Highly touted as being a dual-threat quarterback, Ridder would only run for 64 yards in the four games. Entering the 2023 season, it is now Ridder's job to lose, as he could be the future of the quarterback position in Atlanta.

Desmond Ridder endorsements

Desmond Ridder has compiled quite a list of endorsements in his young career, with some of the biggest brands in the world. So far, the young quarterback has signed with BYLT Clothing, Bose, Candy Digital, Dr. Pepper, FedEx, Vrst, Cyrospring Cold Plunges, and Cross Jeep.

He has also invested in 19 companies, showing that he has the business savvy and discipline to capitalize on his financial success. The companies range from clothing to coffee to sports equipment.

Ridder has shown respect for his family, his mother, who birthed him as a 15-year-old, and his grandmother did everything they could to make sure he grew up in a good home. It is no surprise that Ridder is making the necessary moves to ensure that he accrues generational wealth.

The biggest way for him to do this is to excel on Sundays and get his next big contract. While he may have had to settle for a below-average rookie deal, Ridder will do anything to ensure his next one is better.

Were you surprised by Desmond Ridder's net worth in 2023?