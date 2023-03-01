The Destiny 2 and Among Us collab is now live, bringing various Destiny 2 cosmetics to Among Us.
The collaboration comes alongside the game’s patch V2023.2.28, which brings in various updates to the game’s UI, as well as some updates to the game’s gameplay.
🚀 AMONG US X BUNGIE 🚀
Our collab with @Bungie is out now featuring the Guardian Cosmicube!
Hop in the game to find…
💠 Guardians
📣 Forces of Darkness
🐴️ Starhorse
🛠️ and so much more
All part of update v2023.2.28, which includes minor reworks and fixes! pic.twitter.com/VXzFICPukc
— Among Us (@AmongUsGame) February 28, 2023
Players can purchase the Guardian Cosmicube for 2500 Beans. Beans are one of the game’s in-game currencies, which players can get just from playing the game. The cube has various cosmetics, as well as pets inside. Here is a full list of the items you can get from the Guardian Cosmicube:
- Caiatl’s Helm Hat
- Calus’s Chalice Hat
- Eliksni Faceplate Visor
- Eris Morn Hat
- Eris Morn’s Bandage Visor
- Eyes of Savathûn Visor
- Ghost Pet
- Helm of Saint-14 Hat
- Hunter Armor Skin
- Hunter Hood Hat
- Hunter’s Pride Nameplate
- Lightfall Nameplate
- Mara Sov Hat
- Osiris’s Armor Skin
- Osiris’s Helm Hat
- Pouka Pet
- Pyramids Hat
- Saint-14’s Armor Skin
- Savathûn’s Crown Hat
- Shaxx’s Armor Skin
- Shaxx’s Helmet Hat
- Starhorse Hat
- Titan Amor Skin
- Titan’s Helmet Hat
- Titan’s Pride Nameplate
- Warlock Armor Skin
- Warlock’s Pride Nameplate
- Warlocks’ Helmet Hat
- Worm Pet
The Guardian Cosmicube is only available until May 30, 2023, so make sure to grab the cube before it disappears from the shop.
