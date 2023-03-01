The Destiny 2 and Among Us collab is now live, bringing various Destiny 2 cosmetics to Among Us.

The collaboration comes alongside the game’s patch V2023.2.28, which brings in various updates to the game’s UI, as well as some updates to the game’s gameplay.

Players can purchase the Guardian Cosmicube for 2500 Beans. Beans are one of the game’s in-game currencies, which players can get just from playing the game. The cube has various cosmetics, as well as pets inside. Here is a full list of the items you can get from the Guardian Cosmicube:

  • Caiatl’s Helm Hat
  • Calus’s Chalice Hat
  • Eliksni Faceplate Visor
  • Eris Morn Hat
  • Eris Morn’s Bandage Visor
  • Eyes of Savathûn Visor
  • Ghost Pet
  • Helm of Saint-14 Hat
  • Hunter Armor Skin
  • Hunter Hood Hat
  • Hunter’s Pride Nameplate
  • Lightfall Nameplate
  • Mara Sov Hat
  • Osiris’s Armor Skin
  • Osiris’s Helm Hat
  • Pouka Pet
  • Pyramids Hat
  • Saint-14’s Armor Skin
  • Savathûn’s Crown Hat
  • Shaxx’s Armor Skin
  • Shaxx’s Helmet Hat
  • Starhorse Hat
  • Titan Amor Skin
  • Titan’s Helmet Hat
  • Titan’s Pride Nameplate
  • Warlock Armor Skin
  • Warlock’s Pride Nameplate
  • Warlocks’ Helmet Hat
  • Worm Pet

The Guardian Cosmicube is only available until May 30, 2023, so make sure to grab the cube before it disappears from the shop.

That’s all the information we have about the ongoing Destiny 2 and Among Us collab. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.

 