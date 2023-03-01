The Destiny 2 and Among Us collab is now live, bringing various Destiny 2 cosmetics to Among Us.

The collaboration comes alongside the game’s patch V2023.2.28, which brings in various updates to the game’s UI, as well as some updates to the game’s gameplay.

🚀 AMONG US X BUNGIE 🚀 Our collab with @Bungie is out now featuring the Guardian Cosmicube! Hop in the game to find… 💠 Guardians

📣 Forces of Darkness

🐴️ Starhorse

🛠️ and so much more All part of update v2023.2.28, which includes minor reworks and fixes! pic.twitter.com/VXzFICPukc — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) February 28, 2023

Players can purchase the Guardian Cosmicube for 2500 Beans. Beans are one of the game’s in-game currencies, which players can get just from playing the game. The cube has various cosmetics, as well as pets inside. Here is a full list of the items you can get from the Guardian Cosmicube:

Caiatl’s Helm Hat

Calus’s Chalice Hat

Eliksni Faceplate Visor

Eris Morn Hat

Eris Morn’s Bandage Visor

Eyes of Savathûn Visor

Ghost Pet

Helm of Saint-14 Hat

Hunter Armor Skin

Hunter Hood Hat

Hunter’s Pride Nameplate

Lightfall Nameplate

Mara Sov Hat

Osiris’s Armor Skin

Osiris’s Helm Hat

Pouka Pet

Pyramids Hat

Saint-14’s Armor Skin

Savathûn’s Crown Hat

Shaxx’s Armor Skin

Shaxx’s Helmet Hat

Starhorse Hat

Titan Amor Skin

Titan’s Helmet Hat

Titan’s Pride Nameplate

Warlock Armor Skin

Warlock’s Pride Nameplate

Warlocks’ Helmet Hat

Worm Pet

The Guardian Cosmicube is only available until May 30, 2023, so make sure to grab the cube before it disappears from the shop.

That’s all the information we have about the ongoing Destiny 2 and Among Us collab. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.