New York Liberty franchise star Sabrina Ionescu made history with one of the most popular basketball sneakers ever with the introduction of her Nike Sabrina 1. Transcending both the men's and women's games, her “purely basketball” sneakers became a hit for players of every level from all over the world. Shortly after, Nike and Ionescu introduced the follow-up Nike Sabrina 2 and have been slowly adding new colorways and public releases. This newest edition, however, will remain an exclusive for members of Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League).

Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Founded in 2010, Nike EYBL has been the premier showcase for youth basketball players 17 years and under to come together and play competitive basketball on a national stage. The league features only the best young talent and players like Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant have had notable roles in both participating and promoting the league with their sneakers.

Sabrina Ionescu will be next-in-line as a support for Nike EYBL and she's already done so by gifting participants and exclusive colorway of her newest Nike Sabrina 2. This marks a full-circle moment in her career as she won an EYBL Championship back in 2015 as a player.

Nike Sabrina 2 “EYBL”

This exclusive Nike Sabrina 2 will come in a primary pink colorway with two contrasting shades throughout the uppers. We see a light pink along the eyelets and midsole/outsole, coupled with a darker pink throughout the majority of the synthetic upper. White contrast stitching is seen on the heels while a textured Nike Swoosh creates a great finishing touch to this awesome shoe.

The Nike Sabrina 2 is highlighted by its mix of premium materials, combining synthetic Nike tech and leather throughout. This particular EYBL colorway will also feature a few key details, including the word “Roots” along the front toe. The words “EYBL Fam Reunion” are stitched onto the back heel panel, a further nod to Ionescu's previous legacy with the program. Finally, we see a yellow Nike EYBL patch replace the Sabrina logo along the tongue, finishing the look and giving these an even more exclusive feel.

As it stands, this Nike Sabrina 2 “EYBL” will remain a player exclusive for the participants of the event. While no official release has been announced, there may be a slight chance we see these added to the already growing list of Nike Sabrina 2 colorways.

What do you think of these? Are these the best Nike Sabrina 2's you've seen?