New York Liberty franchise star Sabrina Ionescu looks to become Nike's next big powerhouse athlete and given her current trajectory, it doesn't seem like anything's stopping her soon. After releasing the most popular women's basketball sneaker ever, she hopes to continue transcending the game with her newest offering with Nike, her follow-up Nike Sabrina 2.

Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

When Sabrina Ionescu set out to create the Nike Sabrina 1, her goal was never to create a women's or men's basketball shoe, but instead to just create a pure shoe for basketball. Quickly, the model transcended both the WNBA and NBA, worn by some of the best players in both leagues. Furthermore, the performance of the shoes is undeniable and they've become a cultural phenomenon among young hoopers with their sleek design, availability, and affordability.

After dropping her newest Nike Sabrina 2 in “Cave Purple” and “Conductor” colorways, Nike and Ionescu will introduce yet another stealth design to their catalogue – this one titled “Mirrored.”

Nike Sabrina 2 “Mirrored”

The latest Nike Sabrina 2 features a similar structural design to the Nike Sabrina 1 with the low-cut ankle and Nike Zoom outsole. The shoes are clearly inspired by the Nike Kobe line, which remain as Nike's most popular basketball sneakers to this day. Given the close relationship Sabrina Ionescu shares to Kobe Bryant, it's no surprise that her signature sneakers will have some Mamba inspiration behind them.

The Sabrina 2 features a mix of premium matters throughout the upper, including leather panels, a mesh toebox, a textured heel panel, and endless options when looking at the metallic Nike Swoosh. This “Mirrored” style code reads Black/Smoke Grey-Opti Yellow-Metallic Silver. We see the colors blend together in a sleek greyscale composition with the Metallic Silver Nike Swoosh really popping on here. The bright yellow is a nice touch to the insole and the “Mirrored” theme can be applied to mirroring an offensive player when facing them on defense.

The Nike Sabrina 2 “Mirrored” is set to drop on August 15, 2024 and will become available on Nike's website and Nike retailers everywhere. Retailing for a price tag of $130, they'll be available in unisex sizing with adjusted pricing for kid's sizes. Don't miss your chance to own one of the hottest and widely available basketball sneakers on the market!

Where do you rank the Nike Sabrina 2 on your all-time list of basketball shoes?