Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions are heading to Minnesota in Week 3 for an NFC North rivalry clash against the Vikings. The red-hot Detroit offense will look to keep things rolling on Sunday, but they’ll be met by a Vikings squad hungry to avenge its recent defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Read on for some bold Lions Week 3 predictions for their clash against the Vikings.

The Lions’ offense has been among the best in the league early on in 2022. Averaging 35.5 points per game, Detroit is finding the end zone at will. They scored 35 points in Week 1’s loss to the Eagles and 36 points in the win over the Commanders in Week 2.

The Vikings will be determined to put a stopper on Amon-Ra St. Brown’s reign of terror over the league, but that’ll prove easier said than done. The winner of the game will be in first place in the NFC North, as all teams in the division enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record.

With all that in mind, let’s dive into our Detroit Lions Week 3 bold predictions for the clash with the rival Vikings.

Detroit Lions bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Vikings

4. Defensive struggles continue

While fans are eager to see the Lions keeping opponents off the board, it might be a while longer until the defense turns in a dominant performance. The Vikings’ offense struggled in Week 2 against the Eagles, but the Lions can’t expect those woes to continue into Week 3. Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, and Dalvin Cook will all be eager to bounce back with a big game, so the Lions have to game plan accordingly.

In terms of talent, the Lions are unfortunately out-matched by Jefferson. Last season, Jefferson went over 120 yards in both matchups against Detroit. He totaled 18 catches on 22 targets for 306 yards and one touchdown in the two games. It wouldn’t be too shocking to see Jefferson’s domination against the Lions continue, as finding an answer for him has been a problem in the past.

With Aidan Hutchinson having missed consecutive practices with a DNP label, the defense could be in for a long night on Sunday.

3. D’Andre Swift scores a TD and records 120+ scrimmage yards

D’Andre Swift has been one of the breakout running backs of the year in 2022, following up on a strong season in 2021. This season, Swift has rushed for 200 yards on just 20 carries. He has one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown, proving to be a focal point in Detroit’s offense.

The game script last week saw limited rushing opportunities for Swift, but he was still involved in the passing game. We’re expecting a similar scenario in Week 3, as this should be a shootout between two strong offenses. Swift may not rack up a lot of carries in Week 3, but that doesn’t mean he won’t make big plays. He only needed five carries last week to put up 56 yards, and despite only coming down with two receptions, he was targeted five times by Jared Goff.

Whether it’s through the air or via the ground, D’Andre Swift will be all over the field on Sunday, making plays at every level.

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to dominate with 100+ yards

So far, two teams have tried to slow down Amon-Ra St. Brown in 2022. Both times, they failed. The second-year USC product has picked up right where he left off late in 2021, and has looked the part of a bonafide superstar through the first two games this year.

St. Brown has 17 receptions on 24 targets for 180 yards and 3 touchdowns. Last week against the Commanders was pretty much unfair. St. Brown was targeted 12 times and came down with nine receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

He’ll likely see a lot of Patrick Peterson in coverage on Sunday, and we’re expecting the young bull to show up the veteran star. St. Brown hasn’t had any issues getting open throughout the first two weeks of the season, and unless the Vikings make it an emphasis to shut him down, he should continue to feast. We’re expecting another 6+ receptions for St. Brown and 100+ yards to go with it, with a possible touchdown too.

1. Lions lose in 50+ point shootout

Sorry, Lions fans. We’re not predicting a win for the team in Week 3. This game has all the makings of a high-scoring shootout, but in the end, it’s the Vikings who will come out on top. Defense will be hard to come by as the two high-octane offenses collide in the Twin Cities, and while the Vikings are coming off a measly 7-point outing, that should give them the motivation to run up the score on Sunday.

The Lions’ offense will continue to flourish against the Vikings, and both teams should combine for over 50 points. The score prediction here is a 31-21 win for the Vikings with both teams surpassing 250 yards in the air and 100 yards on the ground.