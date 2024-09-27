The Detroit Lions are a different team than they were a year before.

While the 2023 Lions absolutely gashed opponents on offense, the 2024 Lions have made their hay with ball-control football. Detroit has the luxury of playing this way early in the 2024 season because the defense looks significantly better than it did in 2023.

That has many Lions fans hopeful that their team can return to its 2023 form as long as its offense can get sorted out.

Next up is the Seattle Seahawks, who come in with a 3-0 record. Can the Lions get an important win against the Seahawks on Monday Night Football?

Below are three bold Lions predictions ahead of a pivotal Week 4 Monday Night Football matchup against the Seahawks.

Lions QB Jared Goff delivers another middling performance on Monday Night Football

Jared Goff has look good, but not great, so far in 2024.

Detroit's passing game has been solid but it is far from the high-flying offense it was in 2023. It doesn't help that Goff has also started throwing more turnover-worthy plays, already resulting in four interceptions through three games. It is a rough look after getting handed a monster four-year, $212 million contract extension this offseason.

This does not mean that the Lions are doomed. They simply need to get into a rhythm and figure out how to tinker with the offense to get the best out of Goff this season. Ben Johnson is the perfect offensive coordinator to make that happen.

That being said, I'm not sure that Week 4 is when that happens. The Lions have a bye coming up, and I anticipate that they'll start hitting their stride after they return from a week of extra rest.

I should also point out that center Frank Ragnow has been ruled out for Week 4, which could mean that Goff is under more pressure than normal. If that happens, it could be a tough evening for Lions fans.

Detroit's defense forces at least one turnover from Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Aidan Hutchinson's streak of going up against backup right tackles will continue on Monday. Stone Forsythe is filling in for starter George Fant, who is on IR with an injury. Hutch's impressive streak of dominance is sure to continue on Monday Night Football.

This should change everything about the matchup, or at least be the X-factor matchup with Seattle's offense and Detroit's defense are on the field. Hutchinson will either run wild all game or require the Seahawks to devote significant resources and thought into stopping him. As a result, I believe Seattle will alter its gameplan and attempt fewer deep passing attempts and instead try to attack at the short and intermediate levels. This will help keep Geno Smith clean more often than not.

However, even if that is what Seattle choses to do, they can't deny Hutchison for an entire evening. Eventually he'll get to Geno Smith and cause some major problems.

My prediction: The Lions defense forces at least one turnover from Geno Smith. He will be forced into a ton of pressure from Detroit's front seven and that will lead to either an interception or a sack fumble.

The Lions and Seahawks do NOT get into a track meet, put up under 40 points combined

Detroit and Seattle have gotten into plenty of shootouts in recent memory. Many NFL fans and analysts are expecting a high-scoring game from these two teams again on Monday Night Football.

However, I think that both teams have significantly better defenses than in years past. Both offensive units have been solid, but not mind-blowingly good.

As a result, I have my doubts about how this game could turn into a track meet. Instead, I think it will be a low-scoring game that may be decided by who makes the fewest mistakes.

My prediction: smash the under folks, because the Lions and Seahawks will not be putting up a ton of points on Monday Night Football. There will be plenty of good defense played and the Lions will try to control the clock with a blistering running attack. However, this will not lead to a ton of points. Let's say that the Lions and Seahawks combine for under 40 total points, which is much different than the last couple of times they've played each other.

It is anyone's guess as to who actually wins this game, but the first to 20 points could be the winner.