Ahead of their game against the Green Bay Packers, it’s time to release our Detroit Lions Week 12 Thanksgiving game predictions.

What would Thanksgiving be without NFL football? Especially watching the Detroit Lions, who will be facing the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 in a Thanksgiving game. Before this classic Turkey Day Lions-Packers tilt, let's make some bold Lions Week 12 predictions.

In what will be the 89th year of hosting the opening Thanksgiving game, the Lions hope to have better luck than what they've had over the years. Dating back to 2000, Detroit is 6-17, per Max Molski at NBC DFW. Their latest loss was just last season to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, and their last win was back in 2016 against the Minnesota Vikings, 16-13.

But the 2023 Lions seem far different from those teams of previous years. At 8-2, they're off to their best start since 1962 after they came back to beat their NFC North foe, the Chicago Bears, 31-26, last weekend. Now it's onto the 4-6 Packers, another division rival, who are still looking to find their new identity post-Aaron Rodgers with Jordan Love under center. The last time they met in Green Bay back on another Thursday night game in September, the Lions bested them 34-20 in what seemed like a benchmark win at the time.

It's small in comparison to all the other major hurdles the Lions are attempting to overcome, but a Thanksgiving win would further prove that this year's team under third-year head coach Dan Campbell is different. So, can the Lions have their turkey and eat it, too, against the Packers? Let's get into some Lions Week 12 Thanksgiving game predictions.

Jared Goff stays interception-free, throws for 245 yards and two touchdowns

Last week was Jared Goff's worst game of the year against the Bears. He threw three interceptions after not throwing any the week prior. The good thing for Goff is he's facing a Packers defense that is near the bottom of the league in takeaways. I believe he and the Lions — with the spotlight on them for Thanksgiving, which has historically been known as their game — will be better and play like it on Thursday evening.

Jordan Love throws at least one interception, despite recent improvement, versus Lions defense

On the flip side, Packers quarterback Jordan Love will throw at least one interception against the Lions. Love is third in the league just behind Sam Howell and Josh Allen for the most interceptions thrown this season, with 10. However, Love didn't throw a single pick alongside his two touchdowns in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week. He's still a work in progress, but under head coach Matt LeFleur, he's improved. However, he has at least one interception in every game but two, including last week's game, so look for another against the Lions.

David Montgomery scores twice, Sam LaPorta once against Packers

In the Lions' game against the Packers earlier this season, David Montgomery had a career day. He rushed 32 times for 121 yards and three touchdowns, plus another 20 yards receiving. Montgomery has been a stud this year and much better than anyone expected him to be, leading Detroit's rushing attack with 577 yards and eight touchdowns. He'll look to attempt to replicate his previous big day on Thanksgiving.

Wide receiver A'mon St. Brown is by far the go-to guy for the Lions, the leader in pretty much every receiving category for the team. But Sam LaPorta, the rookie tight end out of Iowa, is second right behind him. LaPorta has been fairly quiet over the last two games, though, accounting for just 58 yards on seven receptions and no touchdowns. Look for him to change that against the Packers.

The Lions get their first win on Thanksgiving since 2016 against the Packers

The Lions may have beaten the Packers in each of their last three meetings, but since 2000, most of the time these two have met on Thanksgiving, it's not gone Detroit's way (2-7). Don't think that's something Dan Campbell and the staff haven't emphasized.

This year the Lions will be feasting on more than just the turducken — the famous food made famous by the late John Madden in past Thanksgiving games — they'll be feasting on a victory.