The Green Bay Packers will take on a two-loss Lions team on the road this Thursday in a game that has Matt LaFleur's undivided attention.

The Green Bay Packers knocked off the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday, giving them plenty of confidence heading into a Thanksgiving showdown with the Detroit Lions.

The Lions are 8-2 on the season after a comeback win over the Chicago Bears. The hope for Coach Dan Campbell and the Lions is that they can prevent Coach Matt LaFleur's team from getting out to an early lead the way the Bears did at Ford Field.

The Packers are 4-6 on the season but have scored as many points as they've given up, 202.

Packers in Good Company on Turkey Day

The game is one of three being broadcast on television this Thanksgiving, and four of the six teams playing currently have winning records. The Packers' biggest heroes in Week 11 against the Chargers were revealed.

LaFleur called Dan Campbell's division rival Lions a ‘great team' that has given them plenty of trouble the last few times they have faced each other on the gridiron.

“We’ve got a great task in front of us, a team that’s really gotten after us the last four times,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur Praises Campbell, Shares Keys to Victory

LaFleur added that he has a great deal of respect for what Campbell has done in Detroit.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for (Lions head coach) Dan (Campbell) and what he’s been able to establish there, the culture,” LaFleur said.

“They’ve got a good thing going right now, so we’re going to need our best effort, no doubt about it, to go into their building and come out on top.”

The Packers haven't beaten the Lions since 2021, but lead the all-time NFL series by nearly 30 games.