Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas didn’t mince words in response to Stephen A. Smith weighing in on the decades-old rift between Thomas and Michael Jordan. This comes after Thomas’s appearance on The Draymond Green Show and spoke about his history with Jordan.
“This dude got on national, international television and called me an asshole, somebody who has been really good to him,” Thomas said in his appearance. “Until he apologizes on international television, no conversation. You can't apologize and have a private dinner when you done embarrassed me publicly. If you didn't mean it, say it publicly. Now if you meant it, let it stand. I'm good with that.”
Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the discourse via his podcast The Stephen A. Smith Show.
“Isiah Thomas is a friend I love dearly. Always have, always will. We go back decades. I have a lot of love for my brother, Michael Jordan, as well. So, I'm down the middle on this, simply giving you the facts as I know them to be. Michael Jordan doesn't give a damn. He doesn't care if he ever speaks to Isiah Thomas again in life. He's not fond of him, period. Michael Jordan feels the way he does about Isiah Thomas dating back to their competitive days when Michael Jordan was on the rise as a member of the Chicago Bulls and Isiah Thomas was winning championships, competing for championships….Jordan has never nor will ever get over some of the stuff that transpired. In his mind, it is what it is.”
Smith continued, “I love the quote that Isiah Thomas gave Draymond Green. I'm actually proud of my man for giving that quote. You know why? Because I believe Isiah cared too much once his playing days were over. He was ultimately going to become a part owner, a coach, and a president of basketball operations among other things. Isiah Thomas is absolutely brilliant as a businessman, always creating opportunities and making things happen. Personally, I felt that Isiah Thomas cared too much about what Jordan or somebody else said. If somebody doesn't like you or considers you an issue, forget them. They aren't making your life harder; they're just one less person to worry about. You know where they stand, and you move on.”
@stephenasmith I don’t live my life focused on beef, but the media and people like you continue to bring it up so I respond. In fact, you invited me on your show last week to talk about it and I declined, I’m good!! https://t.co/BDx3vnkv4y
— Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) March 16, 2024
Thomas took to his Twitter/X account to respond to Smith, quote tweeting the promotion of Smith's live broadcast of his show from Friday.
It appears that this could turn into an even larger dissension, as Smith is likely to respond via his social media platforms or his podcast come Monday.