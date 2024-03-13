Legendary NBA point guard Isiah Thomas joined star Draymond Green on the Golden State Warriors forward's podcast, ‘The Draymond Green Show' on Tuesday.
During his appearance, Thomas had a shocking take on the Warriors and their acquisition of Kevin Durant:
"Kevin Durant comes that summer [to the Warriors] and really saves y'all basketball legacy… If [KD] don't come that summer and you guys are remembered as the 73-9 team, all of your legacies are different."
– Isiah Thomas 👀
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 13, 2024
Said Thomas on the Warriors dynasty, “Let me make a bold statement here, and I hope this don't upset you. Before Kevin Durant arrived in Golden State, y'all were on the verge of [makes deflating balloon noise], and then remembered as the team that went 73-9 and lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers team in the Finals…you were up 3-1, and…probably one of the biggest collapses in NBA Finals history.”
Thomas then got into the Warriors obtaining Durant. “Kevin Durant comes that summer and really saves y'all's basketball legacy. You win two championships after that. The Golden State Warriors dynasty that's you're going to go to the Hall of Fame on, and everything else, it is cemented. Because if Durant don't come that summer, and you guys are remembered as the 73-9 team, all of your legacies are different.”
Just last week, Green spoke about how he helped bring Durant to the Warriors a full year before it happened.
Said the Warriors star, “When I signed my deal, BJ Armstrong was my agent. The conversation me and BJ had was ‘listen, here's your whole cap table. Here's what it is next year. The cap next year jumps to this. Look who's a free agent next year; KD. Here's what you can take, and y'all still be able to pay him max.'
The Warriors won two championships with Durant on the team.