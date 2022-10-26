‘Devastating’: Kawhi Leonard reflects on ACL injury that cost Clippers 2 title runs

Los Angeles Clippers’ superstar Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the NBA when healthy. However, his health has failed him over the past couple of seasons. Leonard suffered an ACL injury two years ago which caused him to miss part of the 2020-2021 postseason as well as the entire 2021-2022 campaign. Leonard recently discussed the injury in an interview with FOX Sports.

“It was just devastating getting hurt in that period of time, in the playoffs, when you’re on a good run,” Leonard said. “feel like that first part, for me, was harder than anything.”

The Clippers had championship aspirations in each of the past two seasons. But Kawhi Leonard’s injury left their NBA Finals hopes bleak to say the least.

Paul George also dealt with an injury-plagued 2021-2022 season. Many people around the NBA believe the Clippers have what it takes to go all the way during the 2022-2023 campaign. But it will depend on Leonard and George’s health.

Kawhi Leonard admitted in his FOX Sports interview that the mental side of missing games was more difficult to deal with than the physical pain itself.

“It was (harder to deal with),” Leonard said. “I found ways to stay away and just take it one day at a time and make sure my knee was good for this year. I just tried to take it for what it was. I was able to spend more time with my kids and see them every day.”

Regardless of one’s thoughts on the Clippers, everyone is rooting for Kawhi Leonard to enjoy a healthy 2022-2023 season.