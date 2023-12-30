Brendan Smith scored his first goal of the season on Friday night.

The New Jersey Devils are riding high coming out of the NHL's holiday break. New Jersey picked up their third consecutive win on Friday night. And one of the more interesting stories coming out of their defeat of the Ottawa Senators is the nifty breakaway goal from defenseman Brendan Smith.

Smith is not the most offensively inclined player on the Devils roster. In fact, his goal on Friday night was his first of the 2023-24 season. But he showed some silky mitts as he buried New Jersey's fifth goal of the game.

After the game, Smith spoke with the media. When asked about his thoughts during his breakaway, the veteran blueliner shared a rather hilarious tidbit. “I think I blacked out,” he said, via Devils reporter Amanda Stein.

Brendan Smith, Devils rout the Senators in Ottawa

The Devils went on to score another goal as they took down the hometown Senators 6-2. Forward Jesper Bratt led the way offensively, scoring a goal and dishing out three assists on Friday night. Jack and Luke Hughes chipped in a goal and two assists each, as well.

The breakaway from Smith left an impact on New Jersey, as well. Bratt also spoke with reporters following his big-time performance. And he joked with reporters, including Stein, that he would steal Smith's move the next time he found himself on a breakaway.

Brendan Smith and the Devils have had their fair share of struggles this season. However, this win against Ottawa has helped New Jersey get back in the playoff picture. They are now fifth in the Metropolitan Division as they hold the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Their lead over teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals, and Detroit Red Wings is rather slim. However, New Jersey has momentum on their side. They take the ice again on Saturday as they travel to face the Boston Bruins. Let's see if the Devils can make it four wins in a row ahead of the New Year.