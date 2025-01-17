The New Jersey Devils are off to a hot start to the NHL season. With 58 points from 47 games, they are in second place in the Metropolitan Division with the halfway mark behind us. The NHL trade deadline is the next big day on the league calendar and GM Tom Fitzgerald has laid out his plan. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported that the Devils are looking for a center at the trade deadline.

“Somebody that can come in and maybe give us that extra oomph — and maybe properly slot people to make us a strong, four-line team come playoff time,” Fitzgerald told LeBrun. “And build depth because of injuries. And build competition, too. We love what we have. I just really want to add on top of that. When you look at how many players can play other positions, you can’t have enough centers.”

The Devils have two of the best centers at the top of their lineup in Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes. Beyond that, they do not have the depth necessary to compete in the playoffs. There are solid options available that they should seek out.

After two straight losses, the New York Islanders could be sellers at the deadline. Brock Nelson would fit their needs. As would Seattle's Yanni Gourde, Montreal's Jake Evans, and San Jose's Mikhail Granlund.

Who is the best center for the Devils to add at the trade deadline?

The Devils have already expressed interest in Jake Evans from the Canadiens. LeBrun recently reported that the Canadiens do not want to deal the center and are looking to extend him. He fits their needs perfectly without breaking the proverbial bank as a bottom-six center. If the Habs decide to deal him, Evans should end up on the Devils.

But if he stays, that should not stop the Devils from adding a center at the deadline. If Nelson gets traded, he would be the best player moved. Whether Lou Lamoriello wants to trade him within the division or not could crush his former team's chances. Yanni Gourde from the Kraken should then become the Devils' top choice.

The Devils could send picks to the Kraken to pry the center out of Seattle and slap him on their third line. Gourde has lost the scoring touch that made him an important piece to the Lightning's back-to-back titles. He could come in and be ready for a playoff run with New Jersey.