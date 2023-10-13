The New Jersey Devils kicked off the 2023-2024 season with a home game against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. It wasn't the prettiest game, but the Devils were able to get the 4-3 win thanks to a pair of goals in the final period. After the game, Devils center Jack Hughes opened up on the victory (h/t Allan Kreda of The Associated Press).

“Definitely not our ‘A game’ but a win is a win and come January, it’ll just be two points so we want to get off on the right foot, especially with all the noise and it was good for our fans. For us to come out and win and that’s very important.”

The 2019 first overall pick was honest after the game, and while it wasn't the best overall showing, it still counts as a win nonetheless. The Devils and Red Wings were tied at two until the Devils scored a pair of goals, and the Red Wings finished the game with a last-minute goal by Robby Fabbri to make it a 4-3 final. Hughes finished with a pair of goals, both of those coming in the 2nd period to give the Devils a 2-1 lead entering the break.

During the game, MVP chants broke out for Jack Hughes in the Prudential Center, and after leading the team a season ago, it makes sense. It's very early in the season, but Hughes admitted he can't be upset about the fans showing him love: “A little premature, but you can’t be too upset about that.”

The Devils face the Arizona Coyotes at home on Friday before hosting the Florida Panthers on Monday.