Fans were “treated” to quite the ugly and grimy affair in Monday Night Football action between the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles. Tried as both teams might have to lose, one team was at least coming out with their head held high (unless they ended up with a tie, which, given how the game went, could have happened). In the end, it was the Justin Herbert-led Chargers that got the win in overtime, 22-19.

While the Eagles' offense was doing its best to throw away the game, the Chargers' O-line was also giving it their all to try and sell away the contest. They could not hold back Philly's pass rush, with Herbert getting sacked a grand total of seven times. That is not the kind of beating any O-line would want their quarterback to get.

But in the end, a win is a win, and the Chargers can hardly complain. In fact, managing to get the win under those suboptimal circumstances speaks volumes to the team's resiliency, which was embodied by none other than Herbert.

BREAKING: justin herbert's x-rays came back pic.twitter.com/3ZCZDEWBrd — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 9, 2025

Surely the Chargers will want to take a legitimate look at Herbert's X-rays after the game considering the pummeling he was on the receiving end of. But for now, they can at least sit pretty knowing that all that hard work of theirs resulted in a victory.

Article Continues Below

Chargers keep in step in playoff race

That was a huge win for the Chargers considering how bunched-up the teams are in the AFC playoff race. That win moved them to 9-4 on the season, which has them sitting in fifth place in the conference.

While LA is in an advantageous position, they are about to face a very desperate Kansas City Chiefs team on Sunday night. The Chiefs are 6-7 (no brainrot intended) on the season and may have to win out just to have a chance to make it to the postseason, so the Chargers have to be very careful.