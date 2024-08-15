The New Jersey Devils were expected to compete for the Stanley Cup last season. Instead, they missed the playoffs, fired Lindy Ruff, and made big moves in the off-season. Their biggest addition was goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who was picked up in a trade from the Calgary Flames. The Devils also dealt with injuries to Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton, who are both set to return this season. On paper, it is shaping up to be a good year for New Jersey, but what could hold them back from making the playoffs?

Devils need a great season from Dougie Hamilton

Heading into his third year with New Jersey, Hamilton must prove why he signed the big free-agent contract. He was excellent in his first year with the Devils, notching 52 assists and placing sixth in Norris Trophy voting. He only played 20 games before tearing his pectoral muscle in 2023-24.

The Devils made the playoffs and won a round with Hamilton anchoring their defense. They faltered to the finish without him, proving he was one of the most valuable defensemen in the league. The Devils then traded John Marino to Utah which thinned out their defensive core.

Hamilton is an under-the-radar pick for the Norris Trophy as the top defenseman in the league. He can only get there if young stud Luke Hughes also performs to his draft position. He finished third in Calder voting last season and is set to improve his performance in his age-21 season.

Jacob Markstrom set to be the final piece

The Akira Schmid story from the 2022 playoffs was a great feel-good tale and it seemed like he could be the goalie of the future. The Devils went into last season with Schmid and Vitek Vanecek as their goaltenders and it did not work out well. They traded for Jake Allen and let go of Vanecek during the season. Nico Daws made 20 starts and Kaapo Kahkonen made six of his own.

They finally made the move for their star goaltender. Jacob Markstrom was one of the best goaltenders in the league in his four seasons with the Calgary Flames. He finished second in Vezina Trophy voting in 2022 and posted a goals against average below 3.00 in each of those seasons.

The Devils desperately needed a goaltender and Markstrom was the best on the market. They need him to be that great player this season for them to make the playoffs. The goaltending position is the most important in the league and can be the final piece to their championship roster.

The health of Jack Hughes is the biggest concern

Where Jack Hughes goes, the New Jersey Devils go. He is one of the biggest stars in the league and is the face of the franchise at just 23 years old. He played only 62 games last year, scoring 27 goals which was good for second on the team. Hughes proved that when he is healthy, he is one of the best goal-scorers in the league.

He scored 43 goals in 78 games to lead the team and place eighth in the league in 2022. He underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in April after playing through the injury for a portion of the season. While there are no setbacks expected, they must ensure he is healthy.

If Hughes is not healthy, new head coach Sheldon Keefe will have a tough job ahead of him. The depth below Hughes is not good enough to power the team to the playoffs. If Hughes' shoulder is good to go, expect another big season out of him this year.