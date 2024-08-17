The New Jersey Devils missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024 despite high expectations. Some of their issues were out of the team's control. For instance, Jack Hughes struggled with injury at times throughout the year. Other players who dealt with injuries to varying extents include Timo Meier, Jonas Siegenthaler, and Dougie Hamilton.

However, some of the issues were within the team's control. Their main issue proved to be their goaltending. The tandem of Akira Schmid and Vitek Vanecek simply did not work. In fact, New Jersey felt it necessary to add a whole new goaltending tandem at the NHL Trade Deadline due to their struggles.

The Devils traded for Jacob Markstrom before NHL Free Agency to solve their main issue. Other additions, such as Brett Pesce and Brenden Dillon, serve to give New Jersey important depth. Veteran players will lead the charge for this team in 2024-25. And here are two veterans who could provide more value than most expect in the year ahead.

Curtis Lazar anchors the bottom six

Curtis Lazar joined the Devils at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. New Jersey wanted a veteran to provide depth in the bottom six. And Lazar, a former first-overall pick, had the experience. In 2023-24, that trade looked rather positive on New Jersey's end.

Lazar turned in a career season with New Jersey this past campaign. The pending free agent scored seven goals and 25 points in 71 games. The Devils didn't make the playoffs but they received steady contributions from Lazar in the role they gave him.

He also had a career-best season from an analytical standpoint. The Devils forward finished the 2023-24 season with 8.9 Goals Above Replacement, according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, he recorded the highest WAR (1.5) of his career.

Lazar is not a major force offensively on the ice. However, he certainly provided quality defense. Lazar led all New Jersey forwards with the lowest Goals Against Per 60 Minutes (2.7) and the highest On-Ice Save Percentage (.910) this past season.

Lazar is unlikely to live up to the first-round pedigree he flashed in his junior days. However, there is more than one way to have a successful career. The British Columbia native has played over 500 games in the league. And if he continues playing as he has, he should continue playing a lot of games in the NHL.

Jonas Siegenthaler could bounce back

Over the last few seasons, Jonas Siegenthaler has emerged as one of the more underrated defensemen in the NHL. His play with the Devils never garnered national headlines. But the veteran rearguard has provided his team with reliable play at both ends of the ice.

Unfortunately, 2023-24 was a rough season for the former second-round pick. The Zurich, Switzerland native dealt with injuries that limited him to 57 games. Notably, he suffered a brutal hit to the head at the hands of controversial New York Rangers rookie Matt Rempe at one point in the year.

However, Siegenthaler still put up some respectable numbers. He had the second-best On-Ice Save Percentage (.891) of any New Jersey defenseman last year, according to Evolving Hockey. It's not a world-beating mark, but it shows that the team prevented goals with him on the ice.

Siegenthaler certainly had a rough campaign in 2023-24. However, coming back fully healthy should give him an opportunity to bounce back. He certainly has a track record to help fans believe this season was an unfortunate downturn that the veteran defenseman can overcome moving forward.