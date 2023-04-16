Devin Booker is a professional basketball player who plays for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA. Booker has already accomplished a lot of feats in his young career, but he’s still trying to win his first NBA title after losing in the NBA Finals in 2021. In this article, however, we will be talking about Devin Booker’s Net Worth in 2023.

Devin Booker’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $30-$40 million

Devin Booker’s net worth in 2022 is estimated to be between $30-$40 million. This is according to sources such as Celebrity Net Worth and CAknowledge.

Let us now learn more about where it started for the multiple-time NBA All-Star.

Devin Armani Booker was born on October 30, 1996, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. His mother, Veronica Gutierrez, was a cosmetologist, and his father, Melvin Booker, was a former basketball player who was named the 1994 Big Eight Player of the Year while playing at the University of Missouri.

His parents met while his father was playing for the Grand Rapids Hoops of the Continental Basketball Association (CBA). Melvin Booker went on to play professional basketball overseas, as well as spending a few seasons in the NBA with the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, and Golden State Warriors.

Devin Booker regularly visited his father during the summer. When he was 12 years old and Melvin was playing in Milan, he played one-on-one with Danilo Gallinari. By the time he was in middle school, Devin became good friends with future fellow NBA players Tyler Ulis and D’Angelo Russell.

For his freshman year in high school, he attended Grandville High School in Michigan where he played for the freshman, junior varsity, and varsity basketball teams. He then moved to Mississippi with his father after he retired from professional basketball. He then enrolled at Moss Point High School where Melvin was hired as an assistant coach.

Devin Booker scored 54 points against Northeast Jones High School in the Laurel MLK Shootout. He followed it up with a 32-point performance, including the game-winning three, against Murrah High School. His father then told reporters that Devin was drawing interest from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Florida, Alabama, Georgetown, Michigan, and Missouri.

During his senior year, Devin Booker decided that he will be joining Kentucky due to the program’s history and his affinity for coach John Calipari as major factors in his decision. On November 13, 2013, he signed a national letter of intent to play for Kentucky along with future NBA players Tyler Ulis, Trey Lyles, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

At Kentucky, Devin Booker played 38 games during the 2014-2015 season and he averaged 10 points, 2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, Second-team All-SEC, and was awarded the 2015 SEC Sixth Man of the Year.

On April 9, 2015, he announced that he will be forgoing his final three years of college eligibility and applying for the NBA Draft. He joined fellow Kentucky teammates Andrew Harrison, Aaron Harrison, Dakari Johnson, Willie Cauley-Stein, Trey Lyles, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

In the 2015 NBA Draft, the Phoenix Suns selected Devin Booker with the 13th overall pick. He then signed a four-year $9.9 million contract.

In his rookie year, Devin Booker became the third-youngest player to score 30 points or more in a game, behind only Kevin Durant and LeBron James. He was then chosen to play for Team USA in the 2016 Rising Stars Challenge. He also competed in the three-point contest during the NBA All-Star Weekend, making him the youngest player to participate in the event.

He concluded his rookie season averaging 13.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team and he was fourth in voting for the 2016 NBA Rookie of the Year.

Prior to his sophomore year, he was invited to be on the select team to practice against Team USA in preparation for the Summer Olympics. In that season, he became the youngest NBA player to score 39 or more points in consecutive games.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On March 24, Devin Booker joined elite company as he became the sixth NBA player to score 70 points in a game. He joins the likes of Wilt Chamberlain, David Robinson, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor, and Kobe Bryant. This was the highest-scoring output since Kobe Bryant’s 81 points in January 2006.

The following year, he won the three-point contest, edging out Klay Thompson and Tobias Harris in the final round. However, his whole season was plagued with injuries as he only managed to play 54 games.

On July 7, 2018, Devin Booker signed a maximum contract extension to stay with the Phoenix Suns worth $158.25 million for five years. That contract is paying him nearly $34 million in 2022-23.

In the 2019-2020 NBA season, Devin Booker was named to his first NBA All-Star Game as an injury replacement for Damian Lillard. He went on to finish the season averaging 26.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.

The following year, the Phoenix Suns got a boost with the arrival of Chris Paul. This helped the Suns finish with a 51-21 record, good for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. As for Booker, he was named to his second All-Star Game in a row as a replacement, this time for Anthony Davis. Chris Paul and Booker were the first Suns duo to be named All-Stars since Steve Nash and Amare Stoudamire.

In the playoffs, they defeated the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers in six games to advance to the next round. They then swept the Denver Nuggets to get to their first Western Conference Finals since 2010.

After six games in the West Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Suns advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

In the 2021 NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Phoenix Suns took an early 2-0 lead. Unfortunately, they lost the next four games to lose to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Despite the loss in the Finals, the Phoenix Suns bounced back the following season to finish with the league-best record of 64-18. The 64 wins set a new Phoenix Suns record for most wins in a single season. Unfortunately, the season ended in disappointment with a disastrous loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round.

In the 2022-23 season, the Suns made a big splash by trading for Kevin Durant, giving Booker another high-profile co-star. Phoenix will try to win that elusive first-ever NBA title with Durant in tow.

Aside from his professional basketball career, Devin Booker was also chosen to represent the United States as part of their basketball team for the 2020 Olympic Games. They eventually won the Olympic gold medal after defeating France in the final game.

Devin Booker is also active in charitable causes. In 2020, he was named the global ambassador of the Special Olympics due to his support for his younger half-sister who has microdeletion syndrome. On top of that, he also has his own charitable foundation called the Starting Five wherein he grants five nonprofit organizations $100,000 each.

In 2022, Booker was included in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. Booker partners with brands like Nike, Corona and Sweetgreen, per Forbes. He has investments in startups such as Buzzer, GoPuff and Overtime. He also has a role as a co-owner of coconut-water sports drink COCO5.

Booker is on the cover of NBA 2K23, and he also got notoriety for his relationship with Kendall Jenner. Sadly, the two megastars broke things off.

With all of that being said, were you surprised about Devin Booker’s net worth in 2023?