Ahead of their lightweight title bout on Saturday, Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko went face to face at their pre-fight weigh-in on Friday morning in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, things got heated.

Haney was seen mouthing off to the Ukrainian before giving him a vicious shove. The American ultimately left the stage shortly after.

Take a look:

Devin Haney shoves Vasiliy Lomachenko across the stage following their weigh-in 😲 (via @sn_fights)pic.twitter.com/j52eMwVa2S — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 19, 2023

This tends to happen a lot at the weigh-ins for various fights. You have to love how cool-headed Lomachenko was, too. I mean, after all, he is a seasoned veteran at 35 years old. Haney is the four-belt champ, but the Ukraine native is clearly not fazed whatsoever.

A lot of fans were actually slamming Haney for his actions, calling for the 24-year-old to face a fine. As you can see by the video, Loma wasn’t really saying anything to fire up his opponent, either. Pretty uncalled for.

After the fiasco, Lomachenko insisted that Devin Haney is “scared” of him:

“He is mine. Now he is mine. He doesn’t have the power. I felt it. [He shoved me] because he’s scared, he’s scared.”

Vasyl Lomachenko after being shoved by Devin Haney at their weigh-in: “He is mine. Now he is mine. He doesn’t have the power. I felt it. [He shoved me] because he’s scared, he’s scared.” pic.twitter.com/slbQFZhx3u — John (@not_goodname) May 20, 2023

Loma also responded to Haney calling him a “dirty” fighter:

“No, absolutely not, it’s not bother me. I know who I am and I know what I can, and I think always in my boxing career, I think I always was a gentleman. So I don’t know. I can’t comment (on) his words. Maybe you ask him why he says it.”

This bout has been many years in the making. It was supposed to happen last summer but Lomachenko went back to Ukraine to fight for his country in the war against Russia. Haney’s team wanted to fight the legend four years ago, but Loma’s team basically said to come back when you’ve accomplished something. Needless to say, Haney has done that and more.

Haney currently holds the WBA, WBO, IBF, and WBC belts. Lomachenko has the opportunity to take them Saturday evening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

It should be an absolute war.