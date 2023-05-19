All eyes will be on Las Vegas Saturday night as the MGM Grand Garden Arena lays host to another boxing super-fight for the ages as we give you a prediction and pick for ESPN’s Top Rank Boxing Main Event. Boxing great and former Lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko will challenge one of the faces of boxing, WBA, WBO, WBC, and IBF Champion Devin “The Dream” Haney. Check out our Boxing odds series for our Haney-Lomachenko prediction and pick.

Devin Haney is a perfect 29-0 and the current WBA, WBO, WBC, and IBF Champion at 135 lbs. He will be fighting for the undisputed title in a Lightweight division he’s dominated since his debut. At just 24 years old, Haney hopes to unify his belts and eventually make the move up to 140 or face Gervonta Davis. A win over a legend like Lomachenko would cement him as the next big thing in boxing. Haney stands 5’9″ with a 71-inch reach.

Vasyl Lomachenko is 17-2 as a professional boxer and is a three-time world champion at his weight class. He’s one of the most technical strikers we’ve ever seen and will be looking to once again stand atop the boxing world with a win at 35 years old. The Ukrainian will have his stiffest test to date in facing Haney, but will hope to have enough veteran prowess to notch one last title run before eventual retirement. Lomachenko stands 5’7″ and has a 65.5-inch reach.

Here are the Boxing Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Boxing Odds: Devin Haney-Vasyl Lomachenko Odds

Devin Haney: -280

Vasyl Lomachenko: +230

Over (10.5) rounds: -550

Under (10.5) rounds: +330

How to Watch Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko

TV: Sky Sports, ESPN+ PPV

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN app, Sky Sports App

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Devin Haney Will Win

Devin Haney has quickly risen to the top of the boxing world and is among the top heap of the most skilled fighters in boxing today. While his style may not be exciting to the casual fan, Haney is extremely technical with his striking and is very adaptable when it comes to closing the distance between his opponent. He utilizes a tremendous amount of clinching and will land shots to the body when in close. Haney leads with his jab and will throw hard overhand rights that can stun opponents. As the bigger fighter here, Haney should use his reach advantage and continue to use his left hand as a tool to keep Lomachenko at range.

To win this fight, Haney will have to be patient and not chase Lomachenko. Haney will be a step slower here, so he can’t let Lomachenko’s footwork allow him to cut angles. Haney should look to throw a stiff left and keep Lomachenko true to the center line. If he can pop his jab and land with big shots through the clinches, he should be able to get the win as the moderate favorite and much bigger fighter.

Why Vasyl Lomachenko Will Win

The most impressive thing about Vasyl Lomachenko has to be his footwork and movement inside of the ring. He’s extremely fluid on his feet and can slip in-and-out of range seamlessly. He has tremendous defense and will be working hard to avoid the straight shots of Haney. If Lomachenko can rely on his supreme gas tank and footwork, he could tire Haney out with sheer movement. Lomachenko has been known to start slow, so look for him to turn up the pressure in rounds 6-12 of this fight.

Lomachenko will be the much smaller fighter in the ring and may have some difficulty finding the range against a long guy like Haney. Still, Lomachenko is a former Olympic gold medalist and will be a huge step-up in competition from Haney’s last opponent in George Kambosos. Haney likes to tie opponents up in the clinch, so it’ll be vital for Loma to stay patient and throw shots through the breaks. He can’t let Haney back him up as it’ll be a bad visual for the judges. Look for Lomachenko to use his counter-striking as he needs to turn in one of his best performances to get the win.

Final Devin Haney-Vasyl Lomachenko Prediction & Pick

This fight is going to be a dream for hardcore boxing fans to watch. Both fighters are super technical and don’t take a ton of risks inside the ring. Haney will have the power on his side but Vasyl Lomachenko will have footwork and speed. In the end, Haney’s size and propensity to curb momentum by clinching his opponents may frustrate Lomachenko to a fever point. Let’s take Devin Haney and the juice to get it done as Lomachenko’s struggled with larger, more physical boxers.

Final Devin Haney-Vasyl Lomachenko Prediction & Pick: Devin Haney (-280)